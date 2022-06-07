Brokerfied Launches Online Commercial Real Estate Listing Platform Focused on Small Landlords and Investors

Suite of tools and services levels CRE playing field for the little guy, enabling landlords to list small properties directly without a broker

LOS ANGELES, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Brokerfied Inc. today launched an online platform that provides landlords nationwide with a suite of tools to list and market their properties directly to potential customers. The platform was developed by expert commercial brokers to address the needs of small-scale commercial real estate owners who have long been neglected in the current market.

The commercial real estate market has traditionally focused on major landlords, investors, and brokerages, while landlords of smaller properties face difficulty finding brokers to list their properties and exorbitant broker fees, which are hard to justify for smaller spaces. Brokerfied bridges the gap, allowing landlords and customers to interface directly.

"Brokerfied will change the game for landlords who have faced an uphill battle just to list their properties," Brokerfied Founder Dan Bernier said. "This platform provides comprehensive support throughout the entire process, allowing small-scale commercial real estate owners to efficiently manage communications, paperwork, and logistics at low cost while expanding their reach to potential customers-tenants or buyers."

Brokerfied estimates that the 1.2 million small and vacant properties across the United States could drive revenue of three-quarters of a billion dollars annually, presenting a considerable opportunity for market disruption. Billions of dollars of additional revenue could be available to small landlords who currently do not have the experience or wherewithal to lease out their space or the marketing reach to find a buyer

Brokerfied is subscription-based, with plans ranging from one to six months. Once all necessary property information has been provided, Brokerfied creates a search-engine-optimized website with all available information for landlords to showcase their properties to potential customers. Other tools include a professional flyer for online and in-person marketing, signage with QR codes for owners to display on site, a Brokerfied email and phone number to safeguard landlords' private information and communication center where all property-related communications are consolidated. Relevant engagement statistics, such as QR code scans, emails, and phone calls are displayed on a user-friendly property dashboard.

"We envision vacant storefronts in neglected communities coming back to life, leading to bustling activity that will revitalize neighborhoods and encourage investment," Bernier said. "There are millions of properties across the country just waiting to be utilized, and Brokerfied provides landlords the tools to unlock their full potential."

About Brokerfied: Brokerfied is the only service that empowers landlords to list and market their properties directly to potential customers. Founded by commercial real estate veteran Dan Bernier, Brokerfied is a low-cost subscription that provides everything a landlord needs to market their commercial real estate for sale or for lease.

