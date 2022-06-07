Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii is Making Waves: Serves Up Mouthwatering Summer LTOs

Experience Summertime Under the Stars with the Limited-Edition Beach Bonfire Latte and Cold Brew

DENVER, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Just in time for summer, Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii, a leading coffee franchise renowned for its premium sourcing, roasting, and quality 100% Hawaiian coffees and international blends, launches its new summer limited-time-offer, the Beach Bonfire Latte and Beach Bonfire Cold Lava Cold Brew. Beginning June 7, coffee lovers can experience summertime under the stars with combined flavors of macadamia nut and toasted marshmallow.

The Beach Bonfire Latte and Beach Bonfire Cold Lava Cold Brew will be available through the end of August (or while supplies last) at participating franchise locations across the United States. Beach Bonfire Lattes start at $4.25 and Beach Bonfire Cold Lava Cold Brews start at $5.25; prices and participation may vary.

Beach Bonfire Latte: Available as hot, iced, or frozen, this drink is the perfect throwback to summer nights on the sand, featuring toasted marshmallow, macadamia nut, whole milk, and espresso, with a dark chocolate swirl.

Beach Bonfire Cold Lava Cold Brew: Dare to go beyond the horizon with this tasty creation, made with Hawaiian Blend cold brew and macadamia nut syrup, topped with toasted marshmallow Cold Lava (Bad Ass Coffee's version of cold foam made with milk and syrup).

In celebration of this launch, guests who purchase a Beach Bonfire beverage on June 7 will receive a free limited-edition sticker (while supplies last). Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii 'Ohana Rewards members who purchase a Beach Bonfire beverage will also receive a free Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii mug with a digital offer, in addition to 15 bonus Lei (points) with any purchase on that day. When guests download the Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii app and sign up for rewards, they will receive an offer for a free medium drink.

"Summer is a celebrated season at Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii," said Chris Ruszkowski, Senior Vice President of Marketing at Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii. "The summer season most resembles Hawaii throughout the year and that means more time outdoors, fun at the beach, and time spent on vacation. Our Beach Bonfire beverages are meant to bring back memories of times spent with family and friends around a summer campfire. Not only do the drinks touch on the magic of smores with toasted marshmallow flavors, but they do so with a Hawaiian twist capturing notes of macadamia nut in every sip."

Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii was born on the Big Island of Hawai'i in 1989 with the dream of sharing American-grown, premium Hawaiian coffee with customers everywhere. In addition to premium coffee from the famous Kona region of the Big Island, Bad Ass Coffee also sources from Kauai, Maui, and Moloka'i. Beyond premium Hawaiian coffees, Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii also serves up a full menu of popular blended drinks, signature lattes, cold brews, teas, and innovative foods with a Hawaiian twist.

Guests can also purchase retail bags of Bad Ass Coffee to brew at home or the office, including the "King of Coffees" - 100% Kona, as well as other 100% Hawaiian coffees, Hawaiian blends, flavored coffees, and signature blends. In addition to taking home the distinct taste of Hawaii, guests can purchase popular Bad Ass Coffee merchandise such as shirts, hats, mugs, treats, and gifts.

Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii is entering a new era of growth following its acquisition by Colorado-based Royal Aloha Coffee Company in 2019. During the last three years, the company has re-launched the national brand with a new logo, packaging, and restaurant design, resulting in a revived 32-year-old brand with a cult following.

For more information about Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii and to find your nearest location, please visit www.badasscoffee.com or download our mobile app available on the App Store or Google Play.

About Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii®

Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii was born on the Big Island of Hawai'i in 1989 and is dedicated to sharing premium Hawaiian coffees "with a kick" from the Hawaiian Islands through 20-plus franchise locations – with additional 70 shops in various stages of development. Today, Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii stores also serve popular blended drinks, teas, food, along with other international premium coffees and sell popular branded merchandise with exceptional service and the Aloha Spirit. Bad Ass Coffees are available in franchise stores, online and will soon be available through grocery, hospitality, and specialty retail channels. The Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii brand and franchise is owned by Royal Aloha Franchise Company, LLC. For more information, visit badasscoffee.com and connect on Facebook and Instagram @badasscoffeeofhawaii. Franchise information is available at badasscoffeefranchise.com.

