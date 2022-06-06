SkillsetGives Golf Tournament Aims to Provide Economic Opportunity to Angelenos

PARAMOUNT, Calif., June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This summer, community leaders will gather in the heart of LA to support the next generation of Angelenos with an afternoon of golf, camaraderie, and great food at the Inaugural SkillsetGives Charity Golf Tournament.

SkillsetGives: Helping Realize a Vision to End Homelessness (PRNewswire)

SkillsetGives is the non-profit organization owned and operated by SkillsetGroup staffing and consulting firm. Multiple sponsorship opportunities and foursome slots are available for the August contest at Los Amigos Golf Club in Downey.

SkillsetGroup's founder and CEO Clint Armstrong envisions the new non-profit as a self-sustaining platform to help solve homelessness and related social problems that involve work training and employment.

Initial fundraising includes contributing to scholarships to help under-resourced young people build their careers and giving military vets the social and emotional support they need to be successful in their civilian jobs.

"The single greatest factor in lifting people out of poverty is economic opportunity," Armstrong said. "Whether providing scholarships and veteran support to prevent people falling into financial trouble, or whether we're partnering in the future with services for the long-term homeless, we'll be supporting organizations that can demonstrate their effectiveness. If we can get people the support they need to keep a job, we can find them careers that will allow them to thrive."

A chief charitable ally of SkillsetGives is the Paramount Education Partnership (PEP), which provides scholarships to under-resourced Paramount Unified School District students. The golf-centered veteran's support and social group 42MM will also benefit from the tournament.

Money reserved from the tournament will seed SkillsetGives' accounts to invest in future partnerships with existing work training, adult education and other services that lift people out of severe poverty.

For more information and to donate, purchase tickets or buy sponsorships, visit the SkillsetGives Charity Golf Tournament page on our website.

Inaugural SkillsetGives Charity Golf Tournament

12 p.m. Aug. 12, 2022

Los Amigos Golf Club

7295 Quill Drive, Downey, CA 90242

Tournament entry is $640 per foursome.

Shotgun start; scramble format

The tournament will be followed by:

Cocktail hour

Dinner catered by Gus's Deli BBQ and Grill

A raffle including $15,000 or more in prizes

Announcement of the winners and awards ceremony

Announcement of the final tally and donations from the event.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE SkillsetGroup