SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Weiss Law Reminds POLY, TREC, BHVN, and SWCH Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE: POLY)

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE: POLY), in connection with the proposed acquisition of POLY by HP Inc. Under the terms of the merger agreement, POLY shareholders will receive $40.00 in cash for each share of POLY common stock owned. If you own POLY shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/poly

Trecora Resources (NYSE: TREC)

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Trecora Resources (NYSE: TREC), in connection with the proposed acquisition of TREC by an affiliate of Balmoral Funds, LLC via a tender offer. Under the terms of the merger agreement, TREC shareholders will receive $9.81 in cash for each share of TREC common stock owned. If you own TREC shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/trec

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE: BHVN)

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE: BHVN) in connection with the proposed acquisition of BHVN by Pfizer Inc. ("Pfizer"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, Pfizer will acquire all outstanding shares of BHVN not already owned by Pfizer for $148.50 per share in cash. BHVN common shareholders, including Pfizer, will also receive 0.5 of a share of New Biohaven per BHVN common share, a new publicly traded company that will retain BHVN's non-calcitonin gene-related peptide development stage pipeline compounds. If you own BHVN shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/bhvn

Switch, Inc. (NYSE: SWCH)

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Switch, Inc. (NYSE: SWCH), in connection with the proposed acquisition of SWCH by funds managed by DigitalBridge Group, Inc. Under the terms of the merger agreement, SWCH shareholders will receive $34.25 in cash for each share of SWCH common stock owned. If you own SWCH shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/swch

