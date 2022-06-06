RSA Conference 2022 Kicks Off in San Francisco

Annual Cybersecurity Conference Returns to the Moscone Center

SAN FRANCISCO, June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RSA Conference, the world's leading information security conferences and expositions, opens its annual event today in San Francisco. Taking place Monday June 6 through Thursday June 9 at the Moscone Center, RSA Conference is in its 31st year of bringing together the world's top cybersecurity, government, and business leaders to learn, discuss emerging trends, and formulate the best strategies to help organizations and communities address current and future cyber threats.

RSA Conference 2022 again has two keynote stages: The West Stage featuring sponsor keynotes, panels and esteemed guest speakers, and the South Stage which brings highly coveted sessions from industry experts to a broader audience. Both stages open today June 6th with a notable lineup of prominent speakers.

"We've always been proud to say that RSA Conference is where the cybersecurity industry comes together, and we could not be more excited to be able to convene in-person again this year for our 31st annual conference," said Linda Gray Martin, Vice President, RSA Conference. "Cybersecurity is core to every business and whether you're joining us in-person, online, or year-round through RSAC 365, we're committed to keeping the global community informed 24/7."

In addition to its keynotes, RSA Conference will feature over 600+ speakers, 25 track sessions, 350+ sessions, and 400+ exhibitors from across the industry. Additional highlights include:

RSAC Innovation Sandbox - Today, the highly competitive RSAC Innovation Sandbox program culminates with one finalist recognized as "RSA Conference 2022's Most Innovative Startup". - Today, the highly competitive RSAC Innovation Sandbox program culminates with one finalist recognized as "RSA Conference 2022's Most Innovative Startup".

RSAC Sandbox - RSA Conference Sandbox explores various disciplines of cybersecurity in new and innovative ways. RSAC 2022 will feature seven different sandboxes with dozens of interactive experiences, starting Tuesday, June 7 , and is available for Full Conference Pass or Expo Plus Pass holders. - RSA Conference Sandbox explores various disciplines of cybersecurity in new and innovative ways. RSAC 2022 will feature seven different sandboxes with dozens of interactive experiences, starting, and is available for Full Conference Pass or Expo Plus Pass holders.

Inclusive Security - As part of creating an environment where all voices are brought together for positive and inclusive dialogue, RSAC has introduced this seminar that's open to all pass holders and includes a collection of sessions developed and presented with our community partners. The seminar will focus on increasing the representation of diverse voices throughout our industry and will take place Tuesday, June 7. As part of creating an environment where all voices are brought together for positive and inclusive dialogue, RSAC has introduced this seminar that's open to all pass holders and includes a collection of sessions developed and presented with our community partners. The seminar will focus on increasing the representation of diverse voices throughout our industry and will take place Tuesday, June 7.

RSAC College Day - Taking place on Thursday, June 9 , College Day welcomes hundreds of students, recent graduates, and faculty from leading universities with a free, one-day pass that gives them access to dozens of sessions and keynotes plus two experiences tailored just for them. - Taking place on, College Day welcomes hundreds of students, recent graduates, and faculty from leading universities with a free, one-day pass that gives them access to dozens of sessions and keynotes plus two experiences tailored just for them.

Executive Security Action Forum - Members meet every year at the ESAF Annual Meeting held in conjunction with RSA Conference. The RSAC Executive Security Action Forum (ESAF) is an invitation-only, closed-door forum where 100+ top information security executives from Global 1000 companies and government agencies can gather to candidly share insights, discuss key issues, and find actionable solutions to today's information risk management challenges. - Members meet every year at the ESAF Annual Meeting held in conjunction with RSA Conference. The RSAC Executive Security Action Forum (ESAF) is an invitation-only, closed-door forum where 100+ top information security executives from Global 1000 companies and government agencies can gather to candidly share insights, discuss key issues, and find actionable solutions to today's information risk management challenges.

EFraud Global Forum - RSA Conference eFraud Global Forum (eFG) is an exclusive closed-door, invitation-only forum created to help facilitate information sharing within the global anti-fraud ecosystem. Approximately 125 senior anti-fraud executives from business, security, and technical functions at some of the world's largest enterprises will gather to confidentially discuss online fraud and how to prevent it. - RSA Conference eFraud Global Forum (eFG) is an exclusive closed-door, invitation-only forum created to help facilitate information sharing within the global anti-fraud ecosystem. Approximately 125 senior anti-fraud executives from business, security, and technical functions at some of the world's largest enterprises will gather to confidentially discuss online fraud and how to prevent it.

The Hugh Thompson Show Featuring Katie Couric, Chris Krebs , and Rashad Robinson – To close out RSA Conference 2022, join Hugh Thompson and co-chairs of the Aspen Institute's Commission on Information Disorder as they explore the topic of information disorder and discuss why it is one of the most important problems of our time. – To close out RSA Conference 2022, joinand co-chairs of the Aspen Institute's Commission on Information Disorder as they explore the topic of information disorder and discuss why it is one of the most important problems of our time.

RSA Conference would like to extend its thanks to its 2022 sponsors: Cisco, RSA, VMware, CrowdStrike, Forcepoint, Fortinet, IBM Security, Mandiant, Microsoft Security, Palo Alto Networks, Splunk, Trellix, AT&T Cybersecurity, BlackBerry, Check Point, Code42, Digital Guardian by Help Systems, ExtraHop, F5, Keysight Technologies, Recorded Future, Sectigo, TeleTrusT – IT Security Association Germany, Tenable, Tufin, Varonis, Verizon, CyberArk, Delinea, Elastic, Entrust, Exabeam, FireMon, Forescout Technologies, Inc., HUMAN, Illumio, Invicti Security, Juniper Networks, Malwarebytes, Mimecast, OneTrust, Ping Identity, Proofpoint, Rapid7, SentinelOne, Sumo Logic, Synopsys, Thales, ThreatLocker, Tripwire, Utimaco, Acronis, BigID, BrandShield, CDW, CybelAngel, CyberGRX, Devo, DNSFilter, Infoblox, Ivanti, Kenna Security, Keyfactor, LastPass, Lookout, Morphisec, Onapsis, Pindrop, PKWARE, Reciprocity, ReversingLabs, RiskIQ, SafeBreach, SailPoint, Secureworks, Security Compass, Team Cymru, Tessian, Thinkst Canary, ThreatConnect, and Yubico.

For those who are unable to travel or who would like to view and engage with content online, RSA Conference also offers a Digital Pass, which grants individuals access to the Innovation Sandbox Contest, Keynotes, Sponsor Briefings and recorded Track sessions which will all be available on-demand within 24 hours of a session running live at RSAC 2022.

For the health and safety of everyone, RSA Conference requires all attendees and staff to show proof of initial COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test for entry. Additionally, RSA Conference continues to monitor and adhere to local protocols to provide a safe and rewarding in-person experience. For the latest on RSAC's onsite health and safety measures, visit www.rsaconference.com/usa/health-and-safety.

About RSA Conference

RSA Conference is the premier series of global events and year-round learning for the cybersecurity community. RSAC is where the security industry converges to discuss current and future concerns and have access to the experts, unbiased content and ideas that help enable individuals and companies to advance their cybersecurity posture and build stronger and smarter teams. Both in-person and online, RSAC brings the cybersecurity industry together and empowers the collective "we" to stand against cyberthreats around the world. RSAC is the ultimate marketplace for the latest technologies and hands-on educational opportunities that help industry professionals discover how to make their companies more secure while showcasing the most enterprising, influential, and thought-provoking thinkers and leaders in cybersecurity today. For the most up-to-date news pertaining to the cybersecurity industry visit www.rsaconference.com. Where the world talks security.

