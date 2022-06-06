Jacobio Announces Phase I Clinical Data of KRAS G12C Inhibitor JAB-21822 at 2022 ASCO Annual Meeting

BEIJING and SHANGHAI and BOSTON, June 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jacobio Pharma (1167.HK) announced the phase I clinical data of KRAS G12C inhibitor JAB-21822 at the 2022 annual meeting of American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO).

As of April 1, 2022, the Phase I clinical data of non-small cell lung cancer patients with KRAS G12C mutation shows that the overall response rate (ORR) is 56.3% (18/32) and the disease control rate (DCR) is 90.6% (29/32). In 400mg QD and 800mg QD cohorts, the ORR is 66.7% (8/12) and the DCR is 100% (12/12).

JAB-21822 was well tolerated with no dose limited toxicity (DLTs) in the dose escalation phase. The study of the clinical trial is still ongoing and remains open to enrollment.

About JAB-21822

JAB-21822 is a KRAS G12C inhibitor independently developed by Jacobio. Jacobio has initiated a number of Phase I/II clinical trials in China, the United States and Europe for patients with advanced solid tumors, including monotherapy for STK11 co-mutated non-small cell lung cancer in a front-line setting; combination therapy with SHP2 inhibitor, PD-1 monoclonal antibody and Cetuximab.

About Jacobio

Jacobio is committed to providing more products and solutions to people's health. Our mission is to provide compelling innovations for creating a pipeline of life-changing medicines. Our vision is to become a global leader recognized for our impact in drug R&D together with our partners. The company's R&D centers are located in Beijing, Shanghai and Boston, with a platform and expertise in developing allosteric inhibitors against protein tyrosine phosphatase, KRAS and transcriptional factors. Please visit www.jacobiopharma.com for more information.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain certain forward-looking statements that are, by their nature, subject to significant risks and uncertainties. The words "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "intend" and similar expressions, as they relate to the Company, are intended to identify certain of such forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend to update these forward-looking statements regularly.

These forward-looking statements are based on the existing beliefs, assumptions, expectations, estimates, projections and understandings of the management of the Company with respect to future events at the time these statements are made. These statements are not a guarantee of future developments and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond the Company's control and are difficult to predict. Consequently, actual results may differ materially from information contained in the forward-looking statements as a result of future changes or developments in our business, the Company's competitive environment, and political, economic, legal and social conditions in China.

The Company, the Directors and the employees of the Company assume (a) no obligation to correct or update the forward-looking statements contained in this site; and (b) no liability in the event that any of the forward-looking statements does not materialize or turn out to be incorrect.

