Greenberg Confident of DA Chesa Boudin Recall Success

SAN FRANCISCO, June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Richie Greenberg, chairman of the Recall Chesa Boudin committee and founder of the recall movement has expressed his confidence in ousting disgraced San Francisco district attorney Chesa Boudin tomorrow, Election Day.

"It's been a labor of nearly a year and a half to bring this across the finish line," explains Greenberg, "and Chesa Boudin has run out of time, excuses and support."

On this eve of Election Day, Tuesday June 7th 2022, Greenberg reiterates that the refusal of Boudin to diligently accept and execute his elected duties and role as prosecutor is the main reason for his necessary removal from office. "Boudin has essentially given refuge to drug dealers, to organized retail looters, to those who victimize the city's vulnerable Asian community. He has given the green light to criminals to hit tourists' cars, and with impunity. He embraces the accused and ignores victims, a heinous dereliction of duty. People have died under Boudin's watch; too many lives have been ruined. He isn't a prosecutor and never was. He's a fraud, and we voters have been given no choice but to undertake his removal."

San Francisco's nearly 320,000 registered Democrats have been alienated by both Chesa Boudin and the SF Democrat Party leadership comprised of a mere 26 radical activists. This fact further exposes a much deeper issue - where the city's broad spectrum of one half million left-center-and-right voters are rejecting an ultra-leftist agenda and the 26-member democrat party leadership's imposed directives. This will certainly have broader implications for the very near future."

Richie Greenberg will be providing commentary during the latter half of Tuesday, June 7th , 2022 approaching the close of election day voting. The poll close 8:00pm PST, with the first results of voting expected by 8:45pm PST from the Department of Elections.

