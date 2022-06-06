Cybenergie and DPOsolutions launch DPOservice at FIC2022 for more efficiency in cybersecurity and privacy

DPOservice brings operational efficiency solutions to information security and privacy processes to increase the organizational benefits of compliance.

MONTREAL, June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Cybenergie announced the integration of DPOsolutions, audit, DPOaaS, CISOaaS, consulting services, specialized in information security, privacy and personal data protection, into its portfolio of services that improve the efficiency of the business and technical architecture of public and private organizations. DPOsolutions, with its expertise in data protection technologies remains independent and becomes a partner of Cybenergie. Cybenergie's new cybersecurity and privacy services will be operated under the DPOservice brand under the responsibility of Vincent Bureau who becomes Cybenergie's Vice President Cyber Privacy.

Cybenergie's CEO, Olivier Deschamps, stated ''As part of the FIC 2022 International Cybersecurity Forum, the largest European event in the field dedicated this year to the future of digital technology, Cybenergie is launching DPOservice, a cybersecurity and privacy protection service offering focused on organizational efficiency. Companies are subject to more and more complex legal constraints and industry practices. This service will reinforce our vertical offer concerning data protection in integrated management solutions such as SAP with data security audit, data governance, optimization of existing access processes or implementation of sensitive data protection solutions.''

DPOsolutions' CEO, Vincent Bureau, stated: "Joining Cybenergie and developing DPOservice is an extremely exciting opportunity and will bring significant strategic and operational benefits to strengthen and enhance our vision of mature cybersecurity and privacy compliance and organizational benefits. We are ready to strengthen the links between privacy, process improvement, data governance, artificial intelligence ethics and environmental, social and governance criteria for our clients."

About Cybenergie

Cybenergie specializes in the optimization of ITIL business processes, such as identity and access management, service requests and data governance. Cybenergie offers application security audits, IT process design and mapping, and improvement of existing IT solutions. For the past 20 years, Cybenergie has been recognized for its expertise in SAP security redesign, employee data protection and IT department chaos management. Cybenergie is a registered brand in Canada, the United States, Europe, Singapore and China and continues to expand internationally. Cybenergie works as a team to improve the efficiency of your IT processes.

About DPOsolutions

DPOsolutions specializes in personal data protection by design and default, privacy enhancing technologies and their integration, information security, strategies and tactics for trusted data, and an ethical approach to artificial intelligence. With ten years of experience in governance, risk and compliance, DPOsolutions was created to accompany organizations in their compliance with the GDPR and similar laws by combining the legal, organizational, and technological dimensions. DPOsolutions operates for public and private organizations in North America and Europe. For DPOsolutions, data is your strategic asset, its protection is your competitive advantage.

