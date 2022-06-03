Residential Behind the Wall Plumbing Demand Boosted by New Home Construction & Design Trends

Residential Behind the Wall Plumbing Demand Boosted by New Home Construction & Design Trends

CLEVELAND, June 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A new Freedonia Group analysis finds that strong growth in new single-family home construction in the first part of the forecast period will boost demand for behind-the-wall plumbing products through 2025, as a wide variety of plumbing products are installed during initial home construction:

Freedonia Group logo (PRNewswire)

New homes are expected to include more and larger bathrooms with elaborate designs – such as his and her sinks – that require more plumbing fixtures, further driving gains.

Additionally, ongoing heightened interest in renovations among homeowners spending more time at home due to the pandemic will boost demand growth, as many of these projects are anticipated to involve kitchen or bathroom renovations.

Homeowner Spending on Kitchen & Bath Renovations to Advance 6% Annually Through 2025

The analysis projects spending on home kitchen and bathroom renovation projects to grow 5% annually to just under $100 billion in 2025, supported by such factors as:

a favorable lending environment and rising property values, which will encourage homeowners to take out the home equity lines of credit often used to fund renovations

homeowners continuing to renovate and expand kitchens to facilitate meal preparation, such as by adding prep sinks or pot fillers

the efforts of homeowners to add or remodel bathrooms to facilitate aging in place, create multigenerational residences, or simply to improve convenience

consumers' perceptions that kitchen and bathroom renovation projects are a more effective way of increasing a home's value relative to other remodeling projects

Design trends favoring larger kitchens for family gatherings and entertaining guests will promote gains in the larger kitchen remodeling segment. Interest in professional-style kitchen amenities that involve installing more fixtures and fittings will also promote growth.

Bathroom renovation spending will be supported by such projects as bathroom additions to improve convenience and functionality and design trends like exposed plumbing and spa-like features. Older US consumers installing fixtures like walk-in bathtubs and elevated toilets to facilitate aging in place will bolster gains, as well.

Want to Learn More?

Behind-the-Wall Plumbing, now available from The Freedonia Group, provides historical data for 2010, 2015, 2019, 2020, and 2021 and forecasts for 2022, 2025, and 2030 for both value and unit behind the wall plumbing product demand by product, application, and market. The study also identifies leading suppliers in key product segments and discusses factors that affect the marketing and distribution of behind-the-wall plumbing products in the US.

The products covered in this study are:

pipe (plastic and metal)

fittings (tees, elbows, couplings, pipe supports, other fittings)

valves

fire sprinklers

The applications for behind-the-wall plumbing products are:

fire suppression systems

distribution

drain, waste, and vent (DWV)

radiant flooring systems

About the Freedonia Group - The Freedonia Group, a division of MarketResearch.com, is the premier international industrial research company, providing our clients with product analyses, market forecasts, industry trends, and market share information. From one-person consulting firms to global conglomerates, our analysts provide companies with unbiased, reliable industry market research and analysis to help them make important business decisions. With over 100 studies published annually, we support over 90% of the industrial Fortune 500 companies. Find off-the-shelf studies at https://www.freedoniagroup.com/ or contact us for custom research: +1 440.842.2400.

Press Contact:

Corinne Gangloff

+1 440.842.2400

cgangloff@freedoniagroup.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Freedonia Group