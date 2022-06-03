Pluto raises $4M seed round to make systematic investing accessible

MARINA DEL REY, Calif., June 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pluto, a free investing platform that makes it easy for stock market traders to enhance their efforts with systematic investing, has closed a $4 million dollar seed round led by at.inc/ Nadav Eylath. The round includes Switch Ventures, and Caffeinated Capital.

Based in Marina Del Rey, CA, the company brings systematic investment approaches to every retail investor. Pluto's app abstracts the programming and execution side of the equation so its users can focus on strategy.

With this advancement, retail traders no longer need to develop technical or programming skills or worry about adequate computing systems. Pluto manages the data and servers where all the execution takes place from strategies constructed in their app.

"Our vision is to make institution quality approaches to the market accessible to everyone. Retail investors have not been given adequate access to trade equities well, and Pluto is changing that," said Jacob Sansbury the Co-founder & CEO.

Using NFTs as proof of ownership, Pluto's marketplace is where it gets super interesting. Users have the option to sell or lease their own trading recipes or use professionally architected strategies from marketplace creators. Marketplace creators monetize their deep financial background while protecting their intellectual property. Pluto's marketplace allows anyone to sell or lease time on their strategies while hiding the underlying methodology.

All marketplace strategies are graded via Pluto's grading system which tests strategies for robustness before they can be distributed.

"I see a future where retail invests in strategies from the best minds in the industry to weather bear markets and capitalize on bull markets. I also want to make sure we protect and educate our users to help them make better investment decisions," said Dakota McDaniels, Co-Founder & COO.

Dakota and Jacob, Pluto's founders, have been best friends since middle school. Dakota earned his computer science degree in just 2.5 years while Jacob was building software at Bridgewater Associates, the world's biggest hedge fund, at the age of 18, where he learned from some of the best in the business. They teamed up to start Pluto after having successfully built trading bots for themselves.

Pluto also shares a portion of its revenue back to the community making it not only free and accessible but putting money back into the pockets of its users for simply doing what they already do. More at https://pluto.fi

