LeanData Wins 2022 CRM Excellence Award

SANTA CLARA, Calif., June 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For the second-consecutive year, LeanData has been named a CRM Excellence Award winner by the editors of TMC's Customer Magazine.

The LeanData Revenue Orchestration Platform was recognized for its demonstrated ability to accelerate revenue growth for some of the highest-performing B2B companies in the world.

"For the second year running, TMC's award underscores growing awareness of LeanData as a RevTech essential for B2B growth teams," said Doug Bell, CMO at LeanData. "We're proud of the vital role we play in the growth engines of our customers, and supporting their ability to effectively compete in today's selling environment."

In other recent recognitions, LeanData was named a Gartner Cool Vendor in 2021 for helping companies to "scale demand, improve win rates and accelerate deal velocity."¹ Additionally G2 named LeanData one of the Best Software Products of 2021.

The full list of 2022 CRM Excellence Award winners can be viewed here .

Since 1982, CUSTOMER magazine (formerly Customer Interaction Solutions) has served as the leading publication for the call/contact center, CRM and teleservices industries. Through a combination of original editorial, industry voices, in-depth lab reviews, and the recognition of innovative leaders in management and technology through its awards, CUSTOMER strives to continue to be the publication that holds the quality bar high for the industry. Visit http://www.customer.tmcnet.com.

About LeanData

Today's growth leaders are powering their B2B selling with LeanData, the gold standard in modern revenue orchestration and an essential element of the modern RevTech stack. The LeanData Revenue Orchestration Platform, powered by No-Code Automation, simplifies and accelerates coordination of all the plays, people and processes needed to transform buyer signals into buying decisions. LeanData is inspiring a global movement among its 800+ customers and community of 5000+ OpsStars worldwide, empowering them with revenue operations excellence that translates into compelling buyer experiences and competitive advantage. See www.leandata.com .

¹Gartner, "Cool Vendors in Technology Marketing," June 1, 2021

Gartner Disclaimer: Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's Research & Advisory organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

