JX Luxventure receives Nomination for the "Best Software Solution Provider" Award

HAIKOU, China, June 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- JX Luxventure Limited (Nasdaq: LLL) (the "Company"), a company delivering comprehensive products solutions to global elite families serviced by our business customers with business segments covering menswear, cross-border merchandise and tourism, announced today that that on June 2, 2022, it received a nomination for "Best Software Solution Provider" award at the 2022 Fifth Annual Global Cross-border E-Commerce Forum.

Ms. Sun "Ice" Lei, Chief Executive Officer of the Company commented: "Other nominees for this award are all well-known software and cross-border merchandise providers in the world, including Oracle China, Shoplazza and GiiMall. We are truly honored that the Company, being the only early-stage company, was nominated for this award. This is the affirmation of the professional work done by our technology team, led by our CTO, Liu Ze, an expert in Artificial Intelligence, Internet of All Things and Block Chain. We have identified technology consulting as a new business segment and on June 1, 2022, we signed the first Technology Consulting Agreement with a value of USD1,000,000. This is a great beginning of our technology consulting business and paved a solid foundation for the future."

About JX Luxventure Limited

Headquartered in Haikou, China, JX Luxventure Limited is a company delivering comprehensive products solutions to global elite families serviced by our business customers with business segments covering menswear, cross-border merchandise and tourism. To learn more about the Company, please visit its corporate website at en.jxluxventure.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release may contain certain "forward-looking statements" relating to the business of JX Luxventure Limited, and its subsidiary companies. All statements, other than statements of historical fact included herein, are "forward-looking statements" in nature within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements, often identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes," "expects" or similar expressions, involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. Investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including those discussed in the Company's periodic reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on its website (http://www.sec.gov). All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these factors. Other than as required under the securities laws, the Company does not assume a duty to update these forward-looking statements.

