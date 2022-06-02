MIDEA'S V8 AIR CONDITIONER AWARDED INDUSTRY LEADING TICK-MARK CERTIFICATION BY INTERTEK

Certification denotes arbitrary topology high reliability, ultra-high temperature stable operation and ultra-high energy efficiency

DUBAI, UAE, June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Intertek (or the "Group"), a leading Total Quality Assurance provider to industries worldwide, has awarded three Tick-Mark certificates to Midea's V8 VRF Air Conditioner ("V8 VRF"), following the product's global launch ceremony in Dubai.

Tick-Mark is Intertek's leading independent and impartial product performance verification and claim program. The program provides independent verification in terms of quality, safety, performance, function, social responsibility and product reliability, giving manufacturers, distributors and retailers a point of differentiation in the marketplace and consumers peace of mind about their product purchases.

At the launch ceremony, Intertek awarded three Tick-Mark certificates to V8 VRF, covering arbitrary topology high reliability, ultra-high temperature stable operation and ultra-high energy efficiency, all of which have been professionally verified to comply with certification requirements.

Sunny Rai, President Intertek Electrical and Connected World said: "Intertek has worked closely with Midea for many years and has been committed to providing industry leading, high-quality testing and certification services, participating in its rapid development in the refrigeration field. In the future, we will continue to leverage our leading ATIC solutions, professional capabilities and extensive global service experience in the HVAC industry to enhance our partnership with Midea, working together closely to drive product upgrades and industry innovation."

Tick-Mark certification for arbitrary topology high reliability:

Midea V8 VRF has pioneered the realization of a two-core non-polar 0.75mm2 wire with an ultra-long distance of 2000m and a strong anti-interference and high-reliability communication of 150 nodes under the VRF communication network.

Tick-Mark certification for ultra-high temperature stable operation:

Midea V8 VRF adopts a new and efficient closed electric control box thermal management system and a powerful full DC frequency conversion system for the climate characteristics of high temperature and humidity.

Tick-Mark certification for ultra-high energy efficiency:

The energy efficiency of Midea V8 VRF measured under the outdoor 46/24℃ T3 working condition is 40% higher than the minimum allowable energy efficiency in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Intertek also conducted a comprehensive evaluation of the V8 VRF regarding typhoon resistance, earthquake resistance, corrosion resistance, and indoor air quality. The results were also industry-leading, enabling Midea to obtain separate Tick-Mark certification for these parameters.

About Midea Building Technologies

Midea Building Technologies Division is one of the five major business sectors of Midea Group. It focuses on building products, services and related industries, based on the intelligent digital platform, and using building equipment and facilities + digital technology + industrial ecological layout, to open up the "Traffic flow", "Information flow", "Feeling flow" and "Energy flow" of the building system.

About Intertek

Intertek is an industry leader with more than 44,000 employees in 1,000 locations in over 100 countries. We deliver Total Quality Assurance expertise 24 hours a day, 7 days a week with our industry-winning processes and customer-centric culture.

