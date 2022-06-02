EVERSANA and Limitless Minds Advance Pharmaceutical Sales Performance with New Cognitive & Behavioral Training Solution

CHICAGO, June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EVERSANA™, a pioneer of next-generation commercial services to the global life sciences industry, and Limitless Minds™, a business and wellness coaching firm founded by professional athlete Russell Wilson and co-founders Trevor Moawad, Harrison Wilson, and DJ Eidson, announced the launch of an integrated learning and performance solution for life sciences professionals. The new offering is the only training initiative across the pharmaceutical industry that adds cognitive and behavioral assessments, together with clinical, economic, and organizational training, to help field deployment teams optimize performance.

EVERSANA logo (PRNewsfoto/EVERSANA) (PRNewswire)

The Limitless Minds program was developed by the late Trevor Moawad when working with professional athletes including Russell Wilson. It focuses on bringing competitive thinking methods used in sports to the corporate world. Company founders have a deep history in sports as well as in the pharmaceutical industry, having worked in sales leadership roles at multiple organizations.

Together, Limitless Minds will provide a suite of services integrated into EVERSANA's Deployment Solutions Learning and Performance Services. Development programs will include keynote speakers, multiple mindset modules, mental conditioning webinars, videos, LIVE in-app broadcasts, mindset assessments, and ongoing performance coaching.

"We're thrilled to partner with EVERSANA and help add the Limitless Minds curriculum and programs to the company's growing and robust training and development programs," said Russell Wilson, Professional Athlete & Founder/Co-Chair at Limitless Minds. "Together we can help employees realize their greatest potential, helping drive innovation at companies and helping more patients access therapies worldwide."

"Employees today across all industries and especially in pharma face ongoing pressures and challenges to deliver in a complex, highly competitive market," said Jim Lang, CEO, EVERSANA. "We believe that together with Limitless Minds and their proven mental skills and habits training, we can empower an unmatched field deployment solution with premium performance results."

EVERSANA and the Limitless Minds teams will be together highlighting the new offerings at Life Sciences Trainers & Educators Network (LTEN) Annual Conference, June 13-16 in San Antonio. To learn more about the partnership, click here .

