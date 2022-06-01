Superfood Supplement Brand Ancient Nutrition Unveils Innovative Organic Herbal Cider Vinegar |...

The New Product Line Offered in Tincture, Capsule and Gummy Formats

NASHVILLE, Tenn., June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading supplement brand Ancient Nutrition is announcing its newest product innovation, Herbal Cider Vinegar in tincture, gummies, and capsule formats. This first-of-its-kind formulation brings the time-honored genius of apple cider vinegar, plus a regenerative organic certified superfood blend of 10 fermented and antioxidant-filled herbs, spices and berries grown on our own regenerative organic farmland.

This is a superfood blend that takes apple cider vinegar to the next level. Herbal Cider Vinegar gives you 3-in-1 benefits :

Harnessing the power of organic, unfiltered apple cider vinegar

Amplifying those benefits with a blend of 10+ antioxidant-filled superfoods

Growing each of these superfoods on our own regenerative, certified organic farmland

Herbal Cider Vinegar is truly the best of an ancient ingredient, made for the modern world. Benefits include:

Supports healthy microbial balance

Promotes healthy antioxidant levels

Supports healthy weight management

Supports healthy body composition

Promotes cardiovascular health and function

Promotes healthy nutrient metabolism

"Apple cider vinegar has been used for its health-promoting benefits for centuries. Using the power of Apple Cider Vinegar to amplify the benefits of time honored and revered herbs and spices creates an incredible synergy. Simply put, Herbal Cider Vinegar takes ACV and herbs to the next level!," said co-founder of Ancient Nutrition, Dr. Josh Axe. "Fermenting traditional superfoods such as herbs, spices, roots and berries in a raw vinegar culture is an ancient process that is an effective way to capture their beneficial properties. That's what makes our Herbal Cider Vinegar a one-of-a-kind product that has benefits beyond measure."

This formulation takes organic, unfiltered apple cider vinegar culture and infuses it with 10 organic superfoods ingredients, including fermented herbs, spices, fruits and berries like turmeric, goji berry, sumac berry, guava, passionfruit, elderberry fruit, moringa leaf, holy basil, feijoa and key lime.

Ancient Nutrition grows or wild harvests each superfood ingredient on their own farms, and they ferment the herbal cider vinegar infusion onsite for a truly ancient farmstead experience rarely, if ever, seen in a dietary supplement.

Herbal Cider Vinegar capsules, tinctures and gummies will retail for $24.95 and are available on their store site and Amazon. They will be offered in three easy-to-use formats, so you can experience the "Power of Sour" every day in multiple ways.

