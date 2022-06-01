ShelterLogic Group Inc. Announces Newest Addition to Brand Roster with Camping Brand, CAMP&GO™

Leading Outdoor Lifestyle Brand Expands Further into Camping After Success of Related Products

WATERTOWN, Conn., June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, ShelterLogic Group Inc., the leading outdoor lifestyle manufacturer of shade, shelter, seating, and storage products, announced the launch of its newest brand, focused on consumer camping – introducing CAMP&GO™. The new brand will offer a variety of products aimed at enhancing consumers' camping experience, including camp chairs, camp tables, cots, and coolers with the quality that ShelterLogic is known for.

Created to further meet consumers' need of high-quality, multifunctional, and durable camping products, CAMP&GO comes as a result of the success of RIO Beach™ brand's RIO Gear Swing Chair. The Swing Chair has become a consumer favorite and must-have for camping expeditions, so a dedicated camping brand was the natural next step for ShelterLogic Group. The CAMP&GO brand will continue to bolster the company's stance as the go-to manufacturer and global leader for consumer outdoor lifestyle needs, including camping, RV'ing, sideline sporting events and outdoor entertainment.

"The CAMP&GO brand is at the heart of what ShelterLogic Group does best - making quality, comfortable, portable outdoor lifestyle product for everyone," said Keegan Nesvacil, Vice President of ShelterLogic Group. "It's easy to set up and take down, anywhere and everywhere – for any kind of outdoor adventure. The CAMP&GO line offers high-quality, innovative solutions that allow you to enjoy the outdoors with more comfort, more convenience, and for more seasons."

Focused on providing high-quality items for outdoor enthusiasts for over 70 years, ShelterLogic Group has developed smart lifestyle solutions for their customers and retail partners. As a global leader in sales and manufacturing, the brands under ShelterLogic Group Inc.'s umbrella are known for affordability, innovative engineering, and durable construction that reach a wide range of customers.

CAMP&GO will formally launch to market in fall 2022, with an initial product run available for purchase at Tractor Supply this summer 2022, and the full line of products on ShelterLogic.com and select retail partners following this autumn.

For additional information on the CAMP&GO brand, products and/or ShelterLogic Group Inc., please visit www.shelterlogic.com and follow along on social media @ShelterLogic.

About CAMP&GO™

CAMP&GO is a lifestyle brand that features portable and durable products for the outdoor enthusiast. For additional information, please follow CAMP&GO on Pinterest, Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter, and visit campgo.shelterlogic.com.

About ShelterLogic Group Inc.

ShelterLogic Group is the world leader in shade, shelter, storage, and outdoor lifestyle. Founded in 1991, ShelterLogic has grown into a family of brands including RIO Beach, Quik Shade, Arrow Storage, Sojag, and ShelterLogic branded product. In addition to owned brands, ShelterLogic is the licensee for Tommy Bahama®, and Life is Good®. For additional information, please visit www.shelterlogic.com.

