Red Roof® Offers Rest + Repeat Free Night Stay to Help Roadtrippers Offset Rising Gas Prices

COLUMBUS, Ohio, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Despite rising gas prices and inflation, 80% of travelers will continue with their planned summer vacations*, according to Red Roof®, the leader in economy lodging. And Red Roof will help these travelers enjoy their time away through its new Rest + Repeat promotion.

Red Roof is helping travelers enjoy their time away through its new Rest + Repeat promotion. Consumers who book two separate stays at Red Roof locations any time between June 1 and September 6 will earn a free night stay at any Red Roof Inn, Red Roof PLUS+ or HomeTowne Studios by Red Roof, or a $25 gift card through RediShop. (PRNewswire)

The Red Roof Rest + Repeat promotion rewards consumers for their travel and helps ease the financial burden.

Consumers who book two separate stays at Red Roof locations any time between June 1 and September 6 will earn a free night stay at any Red Roof Inn, Red Roof PLUS+ or HomeTowne Studios by Red Roof, or a $25 gift card through RediShop**. To participate, consumers must be a member of the Red Roof loyalty program RediRewards, which is free to join, and then register free online for the Rest + Repeat promotion. After that, book the first stay and start getting rewarded for travel! And with over 60,000 rooms in more than 675 properties in 43 states, roadtrippers will find plenty of Red Roof properties to choose from as they map out their routes for their getaways.

"Consumers are eagerly awaiting summer road trips, and high gas prices will not deter them, but travelers may vacation differently and take a 'shrinkcation' and travel closer to home," says Marina MacDonald, Chief Marketing Officer, Red Roof. "The Red Roof Rest + Repeat promotion rewards consumers for their travel and helps ease the financial burden."

Waterfront, theme parks and landmark destinations will be high on travelers' summer getaway lists. Red Roof beach and resort properties include:

Red Roof Inn Hilton Head Island ( Hilton Head, SC )

Red Roof Inn Myrtle Beach Hotel - Market Common ( Myrtle Beach, SC )

Red Roof Inn Hot Springs ( Hot Springs National Park, AR )

Red Roof Inn & Suites Monterey ( Monterey, CA )

Red Roof PLUS+ Palm Coast ( Palm Coast, FL )

Red Roof Inn Williamsburg ( Williamsburg, VA )

Red Roof Inn & Suites Pigeon Forge - Parkway ( Pigeon Forge, TN )

Red Roof Inn Gulf Shores ( Gulf Shores, AL )

Red Roof PLUS+ Orlando -Convention Center / International Dr ( Orlando, FL )

Red Roof Inn Branson ( Branson, MO )

SPOT X by Red Roof Collection Orlando / International Drive ( Orlando, FL )

Costa Azul Suites Virginia Beach by Red Collection ( Virginia Beach, VA )

To find a Red Roof location perfect for summer travel plans, visit https://www.redroof.com/why-red-roof/maps/

About Red Roof®

Red Roof is an award-winning leader in the lodging industry, recognized for creating the innovative Upscale Economy® segment serving millions of guests each year. Known for obsessively listening to consumers, Red Roof offers travelers a consistently high-quality experience at an affordable price. With coast-to-coast locations, Red Roof has over 670 properties and over 60,000 rooms in the U.S. and has expanded internationally to Brazil and Japan. Whether business or leisure, short trips or extended stays, in the hearts of cities or on the road, Red Roof has a property for every traveler, delivering an enhanced experience at a value price. Red Roof is pet-friendly, as one well-behaved pet is welcome per room, nationwide, at no additional cost***. Ranging from economy to midscale, the Red Roof portfolio of brands includes: Red Roof Inn® and Red Roof PLUS+®, allowing guests to Sleep Easy. Spend Less.® with enhanced amenities at a value price; HomeTowne Studios by Red Roof®, offering guests A Brand New Way to Extended Stay®; and The Red Collection®, a hyper-local soft brand in the Hearts of Cities You Love™. Red Roof offers franchisees Genuine Relationships. Real Results.® – a unique owner-operator experience establishing common ground with franchisees. To join the Red Roof industry-leading loyalty program, RediRewards®, or for reservations, visit redroof.com, call 800.RED.ROOF, or download Red Roof's free app that is available for both iOS and Android devices.

*Based on a Red Roof survey of 1,363 respondents, including Red Roof guests and competitive brand guests.

**Offer valid on stays from June 1 - Sept. 6. A stay is defined as consecutive nights at the same hotel regardless of check-ins or outs. A stay only applies from the date of member's registration in the Rest + Repeat promotion and can be completed across the Red Roof family of hotels: Red Roof Inn, Red Roof PLUS, The Red Collection and HomeTowne Studios by Red Roof. Third party bookings are not eligible. Must be paid stays, booked online through reroof.com or hometownestudios.com, by calling 1.800.RED.ROOF, or 1-877-EXTENDED, or contacting the hotel directly. Must be a RediRewards member to participate. Member's account will be awarded enough points to total 8,000 which is enough for a free night at any Red Roof, Red Roof PLUS or HomeTowne Studios hotel. While most transactions will post within 48 hours, allow up to two weeks for posting. All RediRewards terms and conditions apply.

***One well-behaved domestic pet (i.e., cat or dog) is welcome per room. To verify a hotel's pet policy, please review hotel information online at redroof.com or by contacting the hotel directly.

