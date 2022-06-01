City Wide Facility Solutions Opens New Office in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga., June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- City Wide Facility Solutions, the leading management company in the building maintenance industry, is opening a location in Savannah — making this the third location in Georgia. The new office in Savannah serves several areas, from down south in Brunswick to up north into Orangeburg, South Carolina.

Local building owners and property management companies throughout Savannah and surrounding areas now have access to a single-source solution for all their facility management needs. Rick Cobden, president, and Nick MacKinnon, general manager, have partnered to open City Wide Facility Solutions at 6001 Chatham Center Drive, Suite 255 in Savannah. This is the third City Wide Facility Solutions office opened by Rick with the other offices in Greenville and Charleston.

"Nick is a big reason why we have the ability to open another location. He has helped us expand significantly when it comes to our client base," said Cobden. "Both Nick and I want to continue the City Wide mission of spreading the ripple and making a positive impact on our communities whether that be through the work we do every day or what we do outside of work — Savannah is the perfect opportunity to do that."

Cobden has been involved with City Wide since 2009 — finding it rewarding to be able to build the brand in the Carolinas through the years. Nick MacKinnon joined Cobden at City Wide Facility Solutions in 2013 as a sales associate. He then worked his way up to director of operations before taking on his role as general manager. For the past two years, he has been managing both the offices in Greenville and Charleston with a focus on growth, leading to the locations earning the highest honor of 'Platinum Market' from the City Wide Home Office for having more than $1 million in revenue and a 95% client retention rate.

Playing an instrumental role in boosting local economies, City Wide Facility Solutions puts business back into the community by partnering with smaller, independent and locally owned companies to execute services. Aligning with independent companies ensures clients have access to more specialized services while providing an opportunity for small businesses to develop alongside a reputable national company.

For more information about City Wide Facility Solutions in Savannah and the services it offers, please visit savannah.gocitywide.com or call (864) 327-1751.

