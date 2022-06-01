Advanced Cell Engineering Files Patent for VLF LFP Battery Cell

Unique Cell Architecture Increases Energy Density of LFP Chemistry

Stuart, Fla., June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced Cell Engineering (ACE), a developer and licensor of next-generation high energy density battery cell technology, has filed a patent application with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office for its very large format (VLF) cell. The patent filing represents a key milestone in the company's "Project Magnus," in which ACE will finalize cell design and chemistry for a highly efficient, 1-meter cell-to-pack prismatic cell. This is ACE's fourth patent application in the last six months.

ACE's Very Large Format (VLF) 1-meter cell-to-pack prismatic cell (PRNewswire)

"We're relentlessly focused on driving the EV battery market forward. Today's LFP technology has an energy density of about 160 Wh/kg, while our patented Advanced LFP chemistry has an energy density of up to 200 Wh/kg."

The VLF cell, when coupled with ACE's patented Advanced LFP (lithium iron phosphate) chemistry, will enable EV manufacturers to build vehicles offering greater range. Advanced LFP offers significantly higher energy density in any cell format than the existing LFP offerings on the market today. When used in the VLF cell, ACE's Advanced LFP technology will achieve even greater energy density thanks to the cell's very efficient design.

"We're relentlessly focused on driving the EV battery market forward. Today's LFP technology has an energy density of about 160 Wh/kg, while our patented Advanced LFP chemistry has an energy density of up to 200 Wh/kg. The unique architecture of a new 1-meter VLF cell will increase energy density even further - to about 250 Wh/kg. ACE's technology will reduce battery costs and increase EV range - something that's important to both EV makers and drivers," said Tim Poor, president of Advanced Cell Engineering.

ACE's VLF battery cell will reduce the size, weight, and complexity of an EV's battery system. Today's EVs contain thousands of small cells assembled into a number of modules, which are in turn assembled into a battery pack. The ACE VLF cell will eliminate the need for the module structure by integrating 80-100 1-meter prismatic cells directly into the battery pack which is then installed into a vehicle's chassis. ACE expects the cell design to be available for licensing in early 2023.

About Advanced Cell Engineering:

Advanced Cell Engineering develops and licenses advanced lithium-ion battery cell technologies for the electric vehicle industry. The higher energy density of ACE's Advanced LFP battery technology will transform the EV industry by offering significantly longer range in a safe, cost-effective cell. ACE's team leverages unparalleled experience in developing and commercializing innovative battery technologies. For more information visit https://www.advancedcellengineering.com/

(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Advanced Cell Engineering