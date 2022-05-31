SYNLawn Sacramento: New California Ban on Grass Watering

SACRAMENTO, Calif., May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- State authorities authorized a policy on May 24, 2022, to reduce water use in California by 10 to 20%, which includes a blanket prohibition on watering decorative lawns in subdivision common areas and on all commercial premises.

On Tuesday, the California State Water Resources Control Board declared emergency restrictions to decrease water consumption by 10 to 20% this year, prompting local water providers to apply their own measures to make this a reality. Moreover, as Laurel Firestone, a member of the California State Water Resources Control Board, cautioned during the board meeting on Tuesday, some cities may be forced to make difficult judgments about what is "needed in this new normal."

In most houses across the country, outdoor irrigation accounts for 50-70 percent of household water use. Each year, it takes around 685 gallons of water to apply one inch of water over 1,000 square feet of lawn to keep it green. It puts a significant burden on the local freshwater supply just to keep the lawn green. What choices do you have for making a difference? By replacing your natural lawn with SYNLawn artificial grass, you may save up to 70% on your water cost. By switching to SYNLawn, you not only get a beautiful, low-maintenance lawn all year, but you also help to minimize your carbon footprint.

SYNLawn is southern California's first provider of plant-based artificial grass. Our environmentally responsible products make it easy to conserve valuable resources such as water in hard times such as these. Our low-maintenance products do not require consistent watering to maintain their luxurious green glow and resist fading, even in harsh sunlight. As a result, we are able to save substantial amounts of water yearly as well as money on consumer water bills. SYNLawn artificial grass is backed by our unmatched limited lifetime warranty with financing options available.

