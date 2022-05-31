St. Elizabeth's Medical Center Ranks #1 In Massachusetts For Cardiac Surgery, Building On Its Reputation For Excellence In Surgical and Cardiovascular Care

Healthgrades also ranked St. Elizabeth's Medical Center as one of the 50 Best Hospitals for Cardiac Surgery in the country for the fifth consecutive year

BRIGHTON, Mass., May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- St. Elizabeth's Medical Center, a Steward Family hospital, ranks #1 in Massachusetts for cardiac surgery according to a new analysis by Healthgrades , the leading resource that connects consumers, physicians and health systems. For the State Ranking analysis, Healthgrades evaluated clinical performance for nearly 4,500 hospitals nationwide focusing on eight key specialties across a mix of chronic, urgent, and planned clinical areas.

The top ranking builds on St. Elizabeth's reputation as one of the region's leading hospitals for cardiovascular care. At the beginning of the year, St. Elizabeth's Medical Center received the American Heart Association's GoldPlus Get With The Guidelines®-Stroke Quality Achievement Award for their commitment to ensuring stroke patients receive the best care. Additionally in October, Healthgrades ranked St. Elizabeth's Medical Center as one of the America's 50 Best Hospitals for Cardiac Surgery for the fifth consecutive year. According to Healthgrades, the hospitals that have achieved the Healthgrades America's 50 Best Hospitals for Cardiac Surgery have demonstrated exceptional quality of care. From 2018-2020, patients treated at hospitals receiving the America's 50 Best Hospitals for Cardiac Surgery Award have, on average a 52.8% lower risk of dying than if they were treated in hospitals that did not receive the award.*

"We are honored to be recognized again by Healthgrades for our cardiac surgery team's superb dedication to delivering the highest quality of care for our patients. We take pride in the exceptional care that our surgical patients receive when they come to St. Elizabeth's Medical Center." said Frank Pomposelli, M.D., Chairman of the Department of Surgery at St. Elizabeth's Medical Center, Director of Surgery for the Steward Health Care Network and Professor of Surgery at Tufts University School of Medicine.

"Our entire team's primary focus is on providing the best experience and the best outcome for our patients from the moment they walk in the doors to long after they have returned home after surgery. We are honored that the quality of our work has been recognized by Healthgrades," added Stanley Tam, M.D., Chief of the Division of Cardiac Surgery at St. Elizabeth's Medical Center.

"Being ranked #1 in MA for Cardiac Surgery is a testament to St. Elizabeth's Medical Center continued commitment to top quality care. Hospitals receiving a #1 ranking in their state have much to be proud of as their deep medical expertise has built a track record of delivering positive outcomes for their patients," said Brad Bowman, MD, Chief Medical Officer and Head of Data Science, Healthgrades. Bowman added, "For almost 25 years, our mission has been to provide consumers with clear and accessible information to make more informed healthcare decisions. Patients can feel confident knowing that they have access to #1 ranked care for Cardiac Surgery at St. Elizabeth's Medical Center."

Hospitals recognized as among the Top Ranked in their state by Healthgrades are providing patients with measurably superior clinical outcomes. Data from 2018-2020 showed that patients treated at hospitals receiving a state ranking for Cardiac Surgery have, on average 51.4% lower risk of experiencing a complication while in the hospital than if they were treated in hospitals that were not state ranked for Cardiac Surgery. Access to quality information can inform and empower consumers in their decision making process, and direct them to the best care. This is why Healthgrades is committed to delivering the most scientifically accurate and comprehensive information about doctors and hospitals — with data insights not available anywhere else.

St. Elizabeth's Medical Center was previously recognized for the following clinical achievements by Healthgrades:

Five-Star Recipient for Coronary Bypass Surgery (2022)

Five-Star Recipient for Valve Surgery for 5 Years in a Row (2018-2022)

Five-Star Recipient for Hip Fracture Treatment for 2 Years in a Row (2021-2022)

Five-Star Recipient for Treatment of Sepsis for 2 Years in a Row (2021-2022)

Consumers can visit healthgrades.com for more information on how Healthgrades measures hospital quality and access the complete methodology here .

For the State Ranking analysis, Healthgrades evaluated Medicare inpatient records for nearly 4,500 short-term acute care hospitals nationwide to assess hospital performance. Each of the eight specialties considered for state ranking have eligibility requirements specific to the nature and intent of the achievement that are aligned with requirements for Specialty Excellence Awards in those areas. State Rankings may reference a singular cohort (e.g. Stroke Care) or require the combination of a grouping of cohorts (e.g. Critical Care). For each hospital, Healthgrades assigns an overall score for each specialty area based on hospital performance as determined by z-score or average of volume-weighted z-scores when more than one condition or procedure is included in the award. The strength of a hospital's single z-score or average of volume-weighted z-scores, is the key driver in ranking determination. Additionally, hospital eligibility for State Ranking awards requires a hospital receive a rating in the cohort(s) included in the determination of the award, no 1-Star ratings in the cohort(s) included in the determination of the award, and at least one 5-Star rating in a cohort included in the determination of the award.

About St. Elizabeth's Medical Center St. Elizabeth's Medical Center, a Boston University Teaching Hospital, offers patients access to some of Boston's most respected physicians and advanced treatments for a full-range of medical specialties, including family medicine, cardiovascular care, women and infants' health, cancer care, neurology care, and orthopedics. The 308-bed tertiary care facility is part of Steward Health Care.

