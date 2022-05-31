SPECIALTY FOOD ASSOCIATION WELCOMES BUYERS, MAKERS, AND INDUSTRY AFFILIATES BACK TO THE SUMMER FANCY FOOD SHOW

NEW YORK, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- After pausing for nearly three years due to the pandemic, the Specialty Food Association (SFA) Summer Fancy Food Show, sponsored by official partner county Italy, will return to New York City.

The largest B2B-only specialty food show in the U.S., it runs June 12-14 at the GBAC-certified Javits Center.

"Our team has been working hard to create a dynamic show in our hometown of New York," said Bill Lynch, president of the SFA. "We are all looking forward to gathering together at the Javits to reconnect in person."

Show features include:

(included) Pavilion BIPOC (Black, Indigenous and People of Color)-led and founded companies: AYO Foods, Bon AppéSweet, Green Sahara, Good Food For Good, Hrbvor, Mighty Gum, Mocktail Club, Sweet Logic, Waju, wildwonder.

Education programming , including the new 2022 State of the Specialty Food Industry research.

2022 sofi™️ Awards showcasing the most innovative products from SFA member makers.

Incubator Village brand new companies showcasing products that are ready to launch.

Startup Pavilion up and coming makers.

Deli Pavilion featuring meats and cheeses.

Beverage Pavilion explore and taste innovative drinks.

Confectionery, Snacks and Sweets Pavilion

International Pavilions Argentina , Austria , Belgium , Brazil , Canada , Dominican Republic , Egypt , France , Greece , Iceland , Indonesia , Italy , Japan , Jordan , Korea, Kosovo , Lithuania , Morocco , Peru , Poland , Saudi Arabia , Southern Africa , Spain , Thailand , Tunisia , Turkey , United Kingdom .

U.S. State Pavilions Georgia , New York , Massachusetts , Michigan , Pennsylvania , Texas , Virginia .

Diverse, Equity & Inclusive Exhibitors Via Map Your Show for quick identification of diverse and small business exhibitors. Viafor quick identification of diverse and small business exhibitors.

Trendspotter Panel Melanie Zanoza Bartelme ; Mikel Cirkus ; Jenn de la Vega ; Jonathan Deutsch , PhD, CHE, CRC; Victoria Ho ; Brian Lofink ; Kantha Shelke , Ph.D., CFS; Stan Sagner .

SFA Media Center a collaboration with the Food Institute, a trusted industry source for news, data, and trends, on livestreaming Show coverage via YouTube, LinkedIn, Facebook, and specialtyfood.com. Monday, June 13 and Tuesday, June 14 Live coverage will include interviews with industry leaders, exhibitors, and buyers, with SFA staff reporting from the Show floor.

SFA Product Marketplace digital showcase of member exhibitor brands and products, shopspecialtyfood.com.

What's New, What's Hot in Specialty Food best-sellers all together in one not-to-be-missed location.

End-of-Show Food Rescue and Donation with City Harvest.

Special Events:

SFA Awards Celebration Presentation of the Lifetime Achievement and Leadership Awards , and Specialty Food Hall of Fame; announcement of New Prod uct of the Year and Product of the Year sofi Awards. Sunday, June 12 starting at 4 p.m. , reception to follow.

A Fancy New York Pitch Slam at the Summer Fancy Food Show Entrepreneurs pitch their up-and-coming companies to a panel of experts and audience members. In partnership with Naturally New York, Monday, June 13 , 4:00 p.m.

The SFA is working with New York City to ensure that all show safety protocols meet the needs of the specialty food community. For more information, visit specialtyfood.com.

About the Specialty Food Association

The Specialty Food Association (SFA) is the leading trade association and source of information about the $170.4 billion specialty food industry. Founded in 1952 in New York City, the SFA represents manufacturers, importers, retailers, distributors, brokers, and others in the trade. The SFA is known for its Fancy Food Shows ; the sofi™ Awards , which honor excellence in specialty food and beverage; the Trendspotter Panel Show reports and annual predictions; the State of the Specialty Food Industry Report and Today's Specialty Food Consumer research; the new ecommerce enabled SFA Product Marketplace , where members showcase products, tell their brand story, field meeting inquiries, and sell directly to qualified buyers; SFA Feed , the daily source for news, trends and new product information in the specialty food industry, and Spill & Dish: A Specialty Food Association Podcast .

