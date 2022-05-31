Palladium Promotes Two Managing Directors To Broaden The Firm's Sustainability Framework

Deborah Gallegos and Carlos Reyes Promoted to Co-Heads of ESG & Sustainability

NEW YORK, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Palladium Equity Partners, LLC (along with its affiliates, "Palladium"), the oldest minority-owned private equity buyout firm in the industry, announced today it has launched the next phase of the firm's sustainability framework to further its mission to be a trusted manager recognized for delivering outstanding returns to all stakeholders.

Following Palladium's recent certification as a B-Corp, Palladium today announced the promotion of Deborah Gallegos and Carlos Reyes, both Managing Directors, to lead the Firm's ongoing ESG initiatives as Co-Heads of ESG & Sustainability. Ms. Gallegos and Mr. Reyes will lead Palladium's ESG and sustainability efforts and advance its commitments as a UNPRI signatory and a founding signatory to both ILPA's Diversity in Action Initiative and the Data Convergence Project.

Palladium has a robust ESG infrastructure focused on implementing a fully-integrated process for the identification and analysis of ESG factors that seek to drive value creation, reduce costs, and mitigate enterprise risk across the firm. The team has been instrumental in building the program, and will seek to further identify and manage ESG risks throughout the life cycle of Palladium's investments. Ms. Gallegos and Mr. Reyes' deep prior experience in both investment and investor roles has already brought a differentiating factor to Palladium's ESG program, as they are both already embedded into Palladium's funds and work closely with the investment teams and portfolio companies.

Ms. Gallegos and Mr. Reyes bring decades of experience investing institutional assets. Ms. Gallegos has more than 25 years of investment experience, including serving as Chief Investment Officer of the New York City Comptroller and as Deputy State Investment Officer for the New Mexico State Investment Council. Mr. Reyes has more than 20 years of experience in private equity, sustainability/ESG, and corporate M&A. Prior to joining Palladium, Mr. Reyes worked at IFC Asset Management Company, a division of IFC – itself a member of the World Bank Group – where he was a Principal in IFC's $1.0 billion African, Latin American and Caribbean Fund, as well as Head of IFC Asset Management Company's Direct Equity Impact Fund.

Marcos A. Rodriguez, Palladium's Chairman and CEO, said, "Both Deborah and Carlos are well suited for success in their new roles as Co-Heads of ESG & Sustainability. They are strong leaders who will help us implement the next phase of Palladium's sustainability framework, which we believe will accrue to the benefit of all our investors, our portfolio companies as well as our employees."

Eugenie Cesar-Fabian, who formerly held the role of Head of ESG & Sustainability, will be transitioning out of the firm to pursue a senior legal role at a sustainability-focused fintech firm. She noted that, "Deborah and Carlos are exceptionally strong ESG professionals who have achieved significant success already in designing, building and implementing Palladium's internal ESG program. I believe their understanding and passion for ESG will support the firm's position as one of the leading industry voices in this area."

Mr. Rodriguez added that, "Genie made a major contribution to Palladium during her decade-plus tenure at the firm. We appreciate her efforts and wish her all the best."

About Palladium Equity Partners, LLC

Palladium is the oldest minority-owned private equity buyout firm in the industry with over $3 billion of assets under management. The firm seeks to acquire and grow companies in partnership with founders and experienced management teams by providing capital, strategic guidance and operational oversight. Since its founding in 1997, Palladium has invested over $3 billion of capital in 38 platform investments and 153 add-on acquisitions, realizing 23 of these platform investments. The principals of the firm have meaningful experience in consumer, services, industrials, and healthcare businesses, with a special focus on companies they believe will benefit from the growth in the U.S. Hispanic population. Palladium, which is a Certified B Corp, is based in New York City. For more information, visit www.palladiumequity.com.

SOURCE Palladium Equity Partners