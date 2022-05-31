Mayor Adams to Participate in fresh&co's Ribbon Cutting and Grand Opening for New Location in Yonkers, NY

YONKERS, N.Y., May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on the success of the first fresh&co location in Yonkers, franchise owners James Oliver and James Coughlin are excited to host Mayor Eric Adams and other dignitaries for a Ribbon Cutting and Grand Opening of the second fresh&co location at 2361B Central Park Avenue at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 1, 2022.

fresh&co is a destination for chef-inspired, local and organic seasonal food that is both nutritious and delicious. With multiple locations throughout Manhattan, fresh&co prides itself on offering an array of vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free menu options that are packed with flavor. From chef-designed salads and homemade soups, to fresh-made sandwiches, quinoa bowls and cold-pressed juices, fresh&co is the go-to spot for hungry New Yorkers who want a healthy meal—fast. (PRNewswire)

The chef-inspired, local and organic seasonal foods concept has been wildly successful in New York, with multiple locations serving up the fresh and tasty menu for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Well-known for their delicious vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free fresh foods, fresh&co is a hit for healthy food served fast. Fresh made sandwiches, quinoa bowls and freshly-pressed juices are featured daily.

"We are extremely excited for James Oliver and his team to open their first fresh&co franchise location in Yonkers," said Alex Perez, fresh&co's Chief Operating Officer. "The first Yonkers location proved that New Yorkers on the go want fresh and healthy eating, and they want it in their neighborhood."

Franchise owners James Oliver and James Coughlin have been in the food service industry for over 30 years in the New York City area, and they worked together in the early 90s at a restaurant in NYC. Both franchisees are active with day to day operations at the new Yonkers location.

ABOUT fresh&co

Founded in 2010 by NYC-based ST Management, fresh&co is a destination for chef-inspired, local and organic seasonal food that is both nutritious and delicious. With multiple locations throughout Manhattan, fresh&co prides itself on offering an array of vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free menu options that are packed with flavor. From chef-designed salads and homemade soups, to fresh-made sandwiches, quinoa bowls and cold-pressed juices, fresh&co is the go-to spot for hungry New Yorkers who want a healthy meal—fast.

Media Contact: Alex Perez, aperez@freshandco.com, 917-657-0545

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE fresh&co