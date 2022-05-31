Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps

Borr Drilling Limited - Interim Financial Report on Form 6-K

Published: May. 31, 2022 at 11:39 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago

HAMILTON, Bermuda, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Borr Drilling Limited (the "Company") (OSE and NYSE: BORR) has today filed with U.S Securities and Exchange Commission its Unaudited Interim Financial Report for the three months ended March 31, 2022 on Form 6-K.

The report is attached to this release and can also be found on the Company's website www.borrdrilling.com and the U.S Securities and Exchange Commission website, www.sec.gov.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

CONTACT:

Questions should be directed to: Magnus Vaaler, CFO, +44 1224 289208

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/borr-drilling-limited/r/borr-drilling-limited---interim-financial-report-on-form-6-k,c3577653

The following files are available for download:

View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/borr-drilling-limited--interim-financial-report-on-form-6-k-301558056.html

SOURCE Borr Drilling Limited

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.