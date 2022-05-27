Syncora Guarantee Inc. Announces the Availability of Certain Financial Information

NEW YORK, May 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Syncora Guarantee Inc. ("Syncora Guarantee") today announced that certain financial information of Syncora Guarantee has been made available on Syncora Guarantee's website (www.syncoraguarantee.com). The information posted is Syncora Guarantee's audited Statutory Basis Financial Statements for the Years Ended December 31, 2021 and 2020.

About Syncora Guarantee Inc.

Syncora Guarantee Inc. is a New York-domiciled insurance company that is a wholly owned subsidiary of Syncora FinanceCo LLC. For additional information, please visit www.syncoraguarantee.com.

