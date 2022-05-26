MegaChips Forms Strategic Partnership with BrainChip

Partnership Provides Ultra-Low Power and High-Performance Edge AI Solutions for ASIC Customers

SAN JOSE, Calif. and LAGUNA HILLS, Calif., May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MegaChips , the leading custom ASIC company in Japan, and BrainChip Holdings Ltd , the world's first commercial producer of ultra-low power neuromorphic AI IP, formally announced a strategic partnership signed late last year. MegaChips, which recently announced its emergence into the U.S. custom ASIC market, will now leverage BrainChip Akida™ IP to provide U.S. customers with innovative applications across a wide variety of applications, such as consumer tech, telecom/network, industrial and automotive.

"By MegaChips partnering with BrainChip we can deliver customers highly sought-after edge AI solutions and expedite time to market," said Douglas Fairbairn, Director of Business Development for MegaChips LSI USA. "Together we plan to develop innovative LSIs as the silicon partner of BrainChip, helping take customers from ideation to silicon. This collaboration helps us achieve the goal of becoming the leading U.S. ASIC supplier for any customer looking to implement AI solutions at volume."

BrainChip deploys AI at the edge in a way that existing technologies cannot. The company's tech is both high-performance and ultra-low power, enabling a range of capabilities including on-chip, in-device one-shot learning. BrainChip's IP can be used in a wide range of applications from consumer electronics to industrial IoT to electric vehicles, and smart sensors that can detect and act on visual features, odors, taste, touch, and sound.

"The MegaChips and BrainChip partnership furthers both companies' mission to offer unprecedented products," said Rob Telson, BrainChip Vice President of Worldwide Sales and Marketing. "By providing Akida's on-chip learning and ultra-low power Edge AI capabilities as an integrated technology in MegaChips' ASIC solutions, we bring practical, cutting-edge capabilities to the edge that ensure power efficiency without compromising accuracy. This is an exciting collaboration from both a business and industry-propelling perspective."

About MegaChips LSI USA Corporation

MegaChips LSI USA in Campbell, California is a wholly owned subsidiary of MegaChips Corporation headquartered in Osaka, Japan. It is one of the world's leading custom ASIC providers for consumer, telecom/network, industrial and automotive applications. MegaChips has over 30 years in business and has successfully completed more than 1,500 ASIC projects. MegaChips operates as an extension of our customers' design teams, to provide a whole solution from concept-to-silicon and has recently expanded to address the growing global demand for embedded AI solutions. With a strong emphasis on cost effectiveness, delivery schedule, and product quality, MegaChips is ISO9001 certified and ensures the highest levels of intellectual property security.

About BrainChip Holdings Ltd (ASX: BRN) (OTCQX: BRCHF) (ADR: BCHPY)

BrainChip is the worldwide leader in edge AI on-chip processing and learning. The company's first-to-market neuromorphic processor, Akida™, mimics the human brain to analyze only essential sensor inputs at the point of acquisition, processing data with unparalleled efficiency, precision, and economy of energy. Keeping machine learning local to the chip, without the need to access the cloud, dramatically reduces latency while improving privacy and data security. In enabling effective edge compute to be universally deployable across real-world applications, such as connected cars, consumer electronics and industrial IoT, BrainChip is proving that on-chip AI close to the sensor is the future for customers' products as well as the planet. Explore the benefits of Essential AI at www.brainchip.com .

