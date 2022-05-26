The Doctors Company Names Megan Mahoney, MD, MBA, to Board of Governors

NAPA, Calif., May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Doctors Company, the nation's largest physician-owned medical malpractice insurer, is pleased to announce the appointment of Megan Mahoney, MD, MBA, to its Board of Governors. Dr. Mahoney is Chief of Staff for Stanford Health Care and Professor of Medicine at Stanford University School of Medicine. In this role, she oversees the quality, safety, and professionalism activities of the 3,000 physicians within Stanford Health Care.

Dr. Mahoney is known for her passion for both teams and technology in healthcare. She is leading initiatives in team-based healthcare and precision health. The initiatives bring together the latest science and technology to enhance the understanding of each patient, from lifestyle to DNA, and customize their healthcare on an individual basis.

"We are pleased to welcome Dr. Mahoney to our board," said Richard E. Anderson, MD, FACP, Chairman and CEO of The Doctors Company and TDC Group. "Her background is extraordinary, and her expertise in precision health and practice transformation, in large healthcare systems, further strengthens The Doctors Company on our mission to advance the practice of good medicine."

Before joining Stanford, Dr. Mahoney served in leadership capacities in clinic operations, medical education, and research as a faculty member at the University of California, San Francisco, for 10 years. She was a Visiting Professor at Aga Khan Medical College of East Africa and served on the family medicine committee of the Kenya Ministry of Health. In addition, she was selected as one of The Top 100 Women Leaders in Medicine of 2021 by Women We Admire.

"I am excited to bring my background in developing transformative approaches to proactive and personalized team-based care that empowers patients, healthcare providers, and communities to this organization dedicated to innovation," said Dr. Mahoney. "I see my work throughout my career as an ideal complement to The Doctors Company and look forward to helping build upon TDC Group's position as the preeminent organization for service to healthcare."

Dr. Mahoney earned her MD at the University of California, San Francisco, and her MBA at Brandeis University. She received her undergraduate degree in molecular and cellular biology from the University of California, Berkeley.

