Bio-Techne Celebrates 40,000 Unique RNAscope™ in situ Hybridization Probes, Targeting Any Gene, Any Tissue, Any Species.

Bio-Techne is extending ACD's leadership in the spatial biology market by passing a milestone of offering 40,000 custom probes in over four hundred species

MINNEAPOLIS, May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ: TECH) today announced Advanced Cell Diagnostics (ACD), a brand of Bio-Techne, reached an extraordinary milestone of developing over 40,000 unique RNAscope in situ Hybridization (ISH) probes in over 400 species. ACD's broad portfolio of RNAscope probes enables ground-breaking scientific discoveries, accelerates the development of next generation therapeutics, and delivers critical diagnostic applications.

Bio-Techne's ACD has been pioneering the spatial biology market for over 10 years with patented RNAscope ISH Technology, enabling RNA tissue imaging at single-molecule sensitivity and single-cell resolution, while retaining the tissue morphological context. With over 5,800 peer reviewed publications, RNAscope has become the gold standard for RNA tissue imaging by enabling detection of the widest range of RNA subtypes in the industry with unrivaled sensitivity.

The RNAscope Technology portfolio, including HiPlex™, Multiplex™, BaseScope™, DNAscope™ and the Integrated Co-Detection Workflow (ICW) for proteins, can be readily performed in most laboratories. The portfolio has enabled academic, biotech and clinical research labs around the world to advance the understanding of cancer, neuroscience, cell and gene therapy, infectious disease, and more recently Covid-19 with our discriminating SARS-CoV-2 probes.

"I am proud of the significant role that Bio-Techne is playing in advancing the spatial biology market by providing gold standard RNAscope detection with fast and flexible probe design," said Kim Kelderman, President of Bio-Techne's Diagnostics and Genomics Segment. "We are pleased to offer a portfolio of over 40,000 unique probes, and we will continue to expand our offering with custom probes to enable researchers to study any gene, in any tissue, in any species."

To learn more about our probes or request a custom-designed probe, visit: https://acdbio.com/catalog-probes

