ANNOUNCING: BE THE LOVE, VOLUNTEER! CAMPAIGN TO LAUNCH IN CONJUNCTION WITH LGBTQ+ PRIDE MONTH

CAMDEN, N.J., May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Rainbow Flag has become a global symbol of equality, inclusivity and Pride, and a signifier of June's month-long celebration for members of the LGBTQ+ community, its allies and corporate supporters. For nearly 30 years, Subaru of America has proudly shown its support of the community with cause-related initiatives, media campaigns and charitable support. This June, the automaker – one of the first in its industry to include LGBTQ+ employees in its non-discrimination policies – is helping to launch a new initiative with a mission to transcend Pride into something more than a succession of parades and rainbow-colored merchandise.

Just in time for Pride Month, the Be the Love. Volunteer! campaign is designed to help cultivate volunteers for health and social service organizations that are licensees of Dining Out For Life®, the foodie fundraiser which Subaru of America, Inc. has sponsored since 2006. (PRNewswire)

WHAT: Announcing the Be the Love. Volunteer! campaign, designed to help cultivate volunteers for health and social service organizations that are licensees of Dining Out For Life®, the foodie fundraiser which Subaru has sponsored since 2006.

Here is how it works: Access a website through a unique QR code and be individually matched to volunteer opportunities in your community via a few easy steps:

Scan the code using a smartphone camera or QR reader, or visit LGBTQRCode.com

Answer a few questions about service activities that meet your interests

Get connected to a health services organization in your community

Be the Love! Volunteer once a month, or every once in a while

WHO: As a company, Subaru believes it is important to do its part in making a positive impact in the world because it is the right thing to do. Sixteen years ago, Subaru committed to helping those affected by HIV and other chronic health conditions by teaming up with Dining Out For Life International, along with spokespeople Ted Allen, host of Food Network's Chopped!, Mondo Guerra, Project Runway designer and HIV activist, and film and television actor Pam Grier (Foxy Brown; Jackie Brown; The L Word; Bless This Mess).

According to Joe Pawlicki, (Out&Ally LGBTQ+ ERG Chair) Subaru of America, Inc., "Subaru employees and retailers are committed to caring for the communities in which we live and work. Through our Love Promise, the Subaru Loves To Help programs and our Out&Ally employee resource group initiatives, we support organizations that help neighbors and community members in need. We are excited to bring a new volunteer initiative to cities across America, inviting people to consider demonstrating their community Pride by contributing their valuable time and expertise."

The LGBTQR Code™ is the creation of "15 Minutes" Inc., the cause marketing agency founders Nancy Becker and Pam Derderian have been working alongside Subaru of America since 1993 when they launched the Visa Rainbow Card, an affinity credit card program that supported causes deemed relevant by allies and members of the LGBTQ+ community. "15 Minutes" has been overseeing Subaru's sponsorship of Dining Out For Life since bringing the two organizations together in 2007, helping to raise more than $52 million dollars for HIV/AIDS service organizations. A video PSA voiced by Ted Allen promotes the new volunteer program. To register to become a volunteer, visit lgbtqrcode.com .

About Subaru of America, Inc.

Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered at a zero-landfill office in Camden, N.J., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts and accessories through a network of more than 630 retailers across the United States. All Subaru products are manufactured in zero-landfill plants and Subaru of Indiana Automotive, Inc. is the only U.S. automobile manufacturing plant to be designated a backyard wildlife habitat by the National Wildlife Federation. SOA is guided by the Subaru Love Promise, which is the company's vision to show love and respect to everyone, and to support its communities and customers nationwide. Over the past 20 years, SOA and the SOA Foundation have donated more than $270 million to causes the Subaru family cares about, and its employees have logged more than 78,000 volunteer hours. For additional information visit media.subaru.com. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

About Dining Out For Life: Dining Out For Life began in Philadelphia in 1991 and in 1996 expanded into an international event held across North America. The idea behind the single-day event is simple and effective: #DineOutEndHIV. In an average year, $4 million is raised. Participating restaurants donate a percentage of the day's food sales, which goes to local organizations to fund care, prevention, meals, housing, testing, counseling and other essential services. For more information, visit diningoutforlife.com and follow on social media: @DineOut4Life , Facebook/DiningOut4Life , or on Instagram . #DineOutGiveBack

Media Contacts:

"15 Minutes" Inc.

Nancy Becker

215-290-7668

nancy@15minutesinc.com

-or-

Subaru of America, Inc.

Diane Anton

856-488-5093

danton@subaru.com

Subaru.com Captures Top Rating in J.D. Power Website Study; Automaker Ranks Highest in Mass Market Automotive Websites in J.D. Power Study (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Subaru of America, Inc.