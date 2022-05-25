Techint Labs CEO takes a people-first approach to scale effectively

Techint Labs pushes boundaries, so you can too.

DENVER, May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Techint Labs was recently featured in the BuiltIn Colorado article, Growing Pains Don't Have to Be Part of the Scaling Process .

Adam Lee , CEO of Techint Labs , firmly believes in taking a people-first approach when it comes to scaling effectively.

"Our secret weapon in scaling successfully has been keeping our people first no matter the situation," said Adam Lee, CEO of Techint Labs. "If we allow our team to think on their own, provide a healthy workplace with plenty of career opportunities, and treat them like the wonderful humans they are, the work will take care of itself."

It is no secret that Techint Labs has (and continues) to grow at an exponentially fast rate. With this in mind, Adam Lee, CEO of Techint Labs believes firmly in taking a people-first approach. Through this approach, there has been a great deal of work, specifically around redesigning workflows for efficiency, ramping up hiring roadmaps, and rounding out professional development opportunities.

Techint Labs is a full-service marketing agency that creates custom strategies to accelerate brands. We aren't order-takers, but a true extension of your marketing department equipped to take your brand to the next level. We combine research, strategy, technology, and creativity to custom, high-touch campaigns that are continuously optimized for performance.

Together, we assess and discover your competitive advantage and goals to develop and execute your custom campaign strategy. Whether your brand needs a partner for digital, media planning and buying, or creative services, we're here to help.

