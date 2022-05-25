Price of Homeowners Insurance Jumps 34%

SEATTLE, May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- QuoteWizard® , a LendingTree company and one of the nation's leading online insurance marketplaces, released their annual " State of Home Insurance " report. QuoteWizard found that the average price of home insurance has increased by as much as 34% in some states since 2021.

QuoteWizard.com (PRNewsfoto/QuoteWizard) (PRNewswire)

QuoteWizard analyzed homeowners insurance rates from every major carrier in all 50 states. The average cost of homeowners insurance is up 2% nationwide but many states have seen dramatic changes in price.

"Prices have changed wildly in the last year. Depending on where you live you could be paying a lot more or a lot less. We've seen everything from a 25% decrease in Kentucky to a 34% increase in Idaho," said Nick VinZant, Sr. Research Analyst with QuoteWizard.

To view the full report on how prices have changed in each state, visit: https://quotewizard.com/state-of-home-insurance-2022

Key Findings:

Average cost of homeowners insurance is now $1,766 nationwide

Oklahoma is the most expensive state ($3,735) , Hawaii is the cheapest ($412)

Prices decreased in 16 states and increased in 30 states

Home prices are up 32% since 2020

QuoteWizard's report also highlights a growing problem facing many homeowners. Home prices and material costs have risen so quickly, many people's insurance plans may no longer fully cover them.

"It now costs around $40,000 more to build the same home and if you haven't updated your coverage that extra cost is gonna come out of your pocket," said VinZant.

