Perspire Sauna Studio's First L.A. Location Now Open, Eyeing Area Expansion

SANTA MONICA, Calif., May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Perspire Sauna Studio , the rapidly-growing infrared and red light therapy (RLT) sauna franchise, has just opened their first studio in Los Angeles County, located at 924 Montana Ave. The new studio opened with 455 founding member reservations– almost four times the average for a new opening. As a result of this positive response, the brand is currently seeking new franchisees in Los Angeles County.

"We could not be more pleased that the Los Angeles area has opened their arms to our unique wellness services," says first-time studio owner Kelly Koklas. "I changed careers from the mortgage and marketing industries to join a brand that is truly making a difference in the lives of its clients. Perspire Sauna Studio has something for everyone with lasting benefits to meet individual health needs. With such a great community response, we're excited to serve as many of our neighbors as possible."

Los Angeles County is primed for further success and development of the Perspire Sauna Studio brand with a regional demand and appreciation for health and wellness. The brand is already preparing for another new studio in the area; located in South Bay, the new Torrance, CA studio will open the first weekend in June. Using the Santa Monica studio as just one example, the brand clearly speaks to a fitness-focused community of residents. In addition, the company has already shown that densely populated areas tend to demand their particular services, as seen already in areas like Chicago, Charlotte and Atlanta.

Perspire Sauna Studio is currently seeking single-unit and multi-unit franchisees interested in new career opportunities or those looking to diversify their current portfolios. Combined with the 39 franchises awarded year to date, Perspire has signed 93 franchise agreements with 23 studios currently open and 24 in development.

"New entrepreneurs like Kelly are interested in our brand because we offer something that resonates with their community," says Lee Braun, Founder, and CEO of Perspire Sauna Studio. "Our studios meet the needs of residents looking to add to their fitness routine or simply relieve stress after a long day. Based on the positive response to the studio in Santa Monica, this creates a timely opportunity for other Los Angeles-area entrepreneurs to succeed with our brand."

Founded in 2010 in Southern California, Perspire Sauna Studio is committed to elevating the mind and body wellness of its guests, offering an experience that is personalized to each individual. The brand's advanced full spectrum infrared sauna technology, along with its medical-grade and high-intensity red light therapy (RLT) bar, are what set it apart in the industry. The experience has demonstrated the ability to improve sleep, boost immunity, burn calories, reduce inflammation, and simply offer a space for people to allow their minds and bodies to feel better. Across the 23 open studios, more than 1 million sauna sessions have been hosted since the company's founding.

About Perspire Sauna Studio:

Perspire Sauna Studio is the fastest-growing infrared sauna and red light therapy franchise in the U.S. The science-based, technology-driven, and wellness-seeking company provides guests a modern-day experience to a centuries-old practice, allowing their body and mind to feel refreshed after each session. Founded and led by CEO Lee Braun, Perspire's goal is to expand to major markets throughout the U.S. to further instill its vision of making infrared wellness accessible to all.

Founded in 2010 and based in Southern California, Perspire Sauna Studio currently offers franchise opportunities to qualifying entrepreneurs. For more information, please visit www.perspiresaunastudio.com , and follow the brand on social media @perspiresaunastudio. For franchising information, please contact Cory Lyons, cory@perspiresaunastudios.com .

