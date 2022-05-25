Perception Point Wins Grand Trophy and Gold Globee® Award in the 2nd Annual 2022 Disruptor Company Awards

Perception Point Recognized as Leader and Innovator in the Cyber Security Cloud/SaaS Category

TEL AVIV, Israel , May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Perception Point , the leading provider of advanced threat prevention across digital channels, announced today that The Globee® Awards, organizers of the world's premier business awards programs and business ranking lists, has named Perception Point a winner in the Annual 2022 Disruptor Company Awards. Perception Point was named a Grand Trophy winner and was also named a Gold Globee® winner for Disruptor Company in the Cyber Security/SaaS category. These prestigious global awards recognize disruptive technologies and innovative solutions that are transforming consumer experiences everywhere.

Perception Point's holistic threat prevention solution, powered by multiple layers of static and dynamic detection engines , offers a comprehensive, advanced cybersecurity solution across an organization's main attack vectors: email, web browsers, cloud collaboration channels, and proprietary apps. The company's next-gen SaaS solution detects all threats, such as APTs, zero-days, phishing, malware , BEC , ATO, impersonation attacks, and spam, in both Windows and Mac, up to 40x faster than other solutions on the market, dynamically scanning 100% of content within seconds. Perception Point's offering also includes an all-inclusive managed Incident Response Service composed of cyber security experts who efficiently analyze and manage incidents, reducing companies' SOC team resources by up to 75%, while the service also drives continuous optimization of systems' detection rates.

Perception Point recently announced the acquisition of Hysolate, a next-gen web isolation platform operating at the endpoint level, to expand its offering to encompass web security. The solution provides strong isolation capabilities to standard browsers with patented VM-based isolation technology. Perception Point's portfolio is game-changing in its ability to isolate, detect, and remediate web-based cyber threats transparently to the end-user without impacting their workflow.

"It gives us great pride to have won the Globee® Award for the third time in two years and be recognized alongside some of the top cyber security players in the market," said Karen Krivaa, CMO of Perception Point. "The rise of digitization, the shift toward remote working and the growing usage of services in the cloud have made it more complex for organizations of all sizes to adequately protect themselves without compromising their productivity. Perception Point's cloud-native, multi-layered offering uniquely provides the three necessary components for holistic cybersecurity protection – isolation, detection, and remediation – in an easy-to-deploy and seamless manner to mitigate threats while supporting our customers' business needs."

In March 2022, the Globee® Awards recognized Perception Point as a Gold Globee® Winner for the Hot Security Company of the Year in the Cloud/SaaS category, and previously, in 2021, the Globee® Awards recognized Perception Point as a Winner in the Disruptor Company of the Year (Cloud/SaaS) category.

About Perception Point

Perception Point is a Prevention-as-a-Service company for the fastest and most accurate next-generation detection and response to any content-borne attack across email, cloud collaboration channels, and the web, including cloud storage, cloud apps and proprietary applications, and web browsers. The solution's natively integrated incident response service acts as a force multiplier to the SOC team, reducing management overhead, improving user experience and delivering continuous insights; providing proven best protection for all organizations.

Deployed in minutes, with no change to the enterprise's infrastructure, the patented, cloud-native and easy-to-use service replaces cumbersome legacy systems to prevent phishing, BEC, spam, malware, Zero-days, ATO, and other advanced attacks well before they reach end-users. Fortune 500 enterprises and organizations across the globe are preventing content-borne attacks across their email and cloud collaboration channels with Perception Point.

