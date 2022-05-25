MasTec Senior Management to Participate in Webcast Fireside Chats at the Cowen and Stifel Institutional Investor Conferences

CORAL GABLES, Fla., May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MasTec, Inc. (NYSE: MTZ) today announced that its senior management will be participating in a fireside chat with our covering analyst at Cowen's 2nd Annual Sustainability & Energy Transition Virtual Summit on Tuesday, June 7th at approximately 11:10 p.m. ET. Additionally, senior management will be participating in a fireside chat with our covering analyst at Stifel's Cross Sector Insight Conference on Thursday, June 9th at approximately 9:45am E.T. One-on-one meetings with institutional investors and MasTec's senior management are also being arranged as a part of the conferences.

The audio and any presentation materials may be accessed through links on the "Investors" page of MasTec's website at www.mastec.com. Interested parties should check the Company's website for any schedule updates, or time changes. The presentation will also be available for replay on the MasTec website for approximately 30 days.

In addition to the above webcast presentations, MasTec management will be participating in private one-on-one meetings at the B Riley Securities investor conference in Beverly Hills, California on Thursday, May 26th, the Key Banc Capital Markets investor conference in Boston on Thursday, June 2nd and the UBS Future of 5G investor conference in New York City on Friday, June 3rd.

