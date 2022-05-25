Marsh Honors Crum & Forster with the Broker Experience Award for Cyber and Professional Liability (QSG)

MORRISTOWN, N.J., May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Crum & Forster (C&F), a leading provider of property & casualty, accident & health and specialty insurance solutions announced today the company has received the 2021 Marsh Broker Experience Award for Cyber and Professional Liability (QSG). C&F received the award based on their outstanding service and market presence in the Cyber and Professional Liability space.

Members of the Crum & Forster E-Risk team accept the 2021 Marsh Broker Experience Award for Cyber and Professional Liability (QSG) at Crum & Forster’s headquarters in Morristown. (PRNewswire)

The results are derived from a Net Promotor Score (NPS). which measures the number of colleagues rating carriers based on three categories, Promotors, Passive, and Detractor. The resultant NPS score is then measured against other insurers in their peer group. Crum & Forster consistently edged out its peers with the best mix of Promotors over Detractors and was bestowed this prestigious award as the highest ranked insurer for 2021.

Robert Howe, global director of Marsh's Insurer Consulting Group, presented the award, together with colleagues, Sarah Walsh, Managing Director - Insurer Consulting Group; Thomas Reagan, Managing Director - Cyber Risk Practice Leader; and Meredith Schnur, Managing Director - US and Canada Cyber Brokerage leader.

The Marsh team presenting the award commented as follows, "The demand for Cyber insurance has grown exponentially, and as brokers we work diligently to partner with the best insurers to align our clients' needs. As the recipient of the 2021 Marsh Broker Experience Award for Cyber & Professional Liability, Crum & Forster had the best results. The team is highly skilled, exceptionally responsive (even if it means a quick no), and a pleasure to work with. We look forward to continued success in Cyber and carrying that momentum to other areas as well. Congratulations on this well-deserved recognition."

Nick Economidis, Vice President at C&F, accepted the award for Crum & Forster, "On behalf of C&F I wish to thank the Marsh team for this recognition and look forward to replicating the success in 2022. I would like to recognize the many individuals across our organization who have contributed to our success and without whom we could not have earned this award. My sincerest thanks to you and to the Marsh team for this honor."

The award was presented on May 3, 2022 at Crum & Forster's corporate headquarters in Morristown, NJ. Executives from the Commercial Lines and Executive Risk teams were present as well as contributing members from across the organization.

About Crum & Forster

Crum & Forster (www.cfins.com ) is a leading national property, casualty and accident & health insurer, wholly owned by Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (www.fairfax.ca), providing specialty insurance products through its admitted and surplus lines insurance companies. C&F is rated "A" (Excellent) by A.M. Best (2021). The C&F logo, C&F and Crum & Forster are registered trademarks of United States Fire Insurance Company. To learn more, follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Marsh

Our purpose is Possibility. At Marsh, the idea of possibility isn't just something we talk about — it's something we've lived for over 150 years. We help our clients and colleagues grow — and our communities thrive — by protecting and promoting Possibility. We seek better ways to manage risk and define more effective paths to the right outcome. We go beyond risk to rewards for our clients, our company, our colleagues, and the communities in which we serve.

Media Contact:

Hallie Harenski

Crum & Forster

973-738-9526

hallie.harenski@cfins.com

(PRNewsfoto/Crum & Forster) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Crum & Forster