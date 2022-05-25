MARC KAPLAN JOINS AKAM AS SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT, HEAD OF MANAGEMENT

Property management veteran brings specialized expertise to hospitality-driven firm

NEW YORK, May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AKAM, a leading property management company serving New York and South Florida for nearly four decades, named Marc Kaplan as Senior Vice President, Head of Management. An accomplished executive within the industry, Kaplan brings over twenty years of operations and management experience to the firm.

"We are thrilled to welcome Marc to the AKAM team," said Michael Rogoff, President of AKAM. "We are continuously pushing the envelope when it comes to property management. Marc's unique perspective will further enhance our hospitality-driven approach."

With attention to every detail, AKAM brings a rare combination of expertise and innovation to every property. Their entire portfolio consists of over 60,000 residential units spanning 300+ premier buildings in the crucial real estate markets including condominiums, co-ops, HOAs, rentals, condo-hotel hybrids, and new developments of all sizes. In his new role, Kaplan will oversee the strategic operations and management of AKAM's growing portfolio. His responsibilities include developing and implementing various initiatives to refine operational efficiencies, ensure compliance, effectively manage financial services and more.

"I am honored to be joining this prestigious firm," said Kaplan. "AKAM keeps raising the bar for service innovation, and is an industry-leader in the markets they serve. I am excited to be stepping into this role and collaborating with the incredible people on the team."

Prior to joining AKAM, Kaplan held high-level positions at previous property management firms on a national scale, where he oversaw the management and multifamily divisions. He also directly managed national operations teams, new business development and marketing efforts, and was instrumental in rapid expansion and portfolio growth.

About AKAM

Established in 1983, AKAM is one of the leading property management firms serving the Northeast and South Florida, recognized for their highly-personalized and hospitality-led service designed for an enriched residential experience. AKAM's work is supported by deep knowledge in the field and best-in-class talent in hospitality, management, finance, architecture, and related disciplines to elevate and enhance the value of your real estate asset. Powered by state-of-the-art technology, and the culture that nurtures and empowers excellence, AKAM seeks to maintain and build upon its definitive leadership in the management space while transforming the future of the industry. For more information, please visit www.akam.com.

