Liberty Defense Welcomes Virginia Buckingham as Advisor

Ms. Buckingham is recognized for her leadership including instituting a first-in-the-nation security initiative that became the model for current TSA programs following the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001

WILMINGTON, Mass., May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Liberty Defense Holdings Ltd. ("Liberty" or the "Company") ( TSXV: SCAN ) ( OTCQB: LDDFF ) (FRANKFURT: LD2), leading technology provider of detection solutions for concealed weapons and threats, is pleased to announce that it has added Virginia Buckingham to its board of advisors.

Liberty Defense Logo

"Ms. Buckingham has an impressive track record of driving the successful deployment and adoption of new technologies focused on improving public safety, health, and peace of mind," said Bill Frain, CEO of Liberty Defense. "Her expertise spans multiple key areas that are essential for the widespread deployment of Liberty's portfolio of technologies."

Ms. Buckingham previously served as vice president of corporate affairs for Pfizer, CEO of the Massachusetts Port Authority, held several prominent roles for two Massachusetts governors, and has also held other key executive positions.

The Massachusetts Port Authority operates three airports, the shipping and cruise terminals in the Port of Boston, and the Commonwealth Flats anchor development sites in Boston's Seaport District. During her time as CEO there, she successfully led the expansion of Logan Airport's capacity, reduced airport congestion, and opened direct shipping between China and Boston.

She also led the recovery efforts for Logan Airport following the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001, was the first airport executive to call for federalization of airport security, and instituted a first-in-the-nation security initiative that became the model for current TSA programs.

"Liberty Defense has a portfolio of technologies that are in the advanced stages of development, and have the potential to significantly improve the effectiveness, experience, and operations of security for a range of public spaces," said Virginia Buckingham. "I am pleased to be joining the team as an advisor to assist the company as it moves toward commercialization and the potential widespread adoption of its technologies in airports, government buildings, ports of entry, places of worship, event venues, and beyond."

Liberty's security detection technologies include:

The HEXWAVE walkthrough portal, which uses millimeter wave, 3D imaging, and artificial intelligence to detect all types of concealed metallic and non-metallic weapons. This system is planned to begin beta-testing in the field beginning Q3 this year





The next generation of High-Definition Advanced Imaging Technology (HD-AIT) millimeter-wave body scanning technology that is planned for deployment as an upgrade for current TSA checkpoint screening technologies in airports





An award-winning shoe screening technology that makes it possible to eliminate the need to remove shoes when moving through airport security or other secure areas

About Liberty Defense

Liberty Defense ( TSXV: SCAN , OTCQB: LDDFF , FRANKFURT: LD2) provides multi-technology security solutions for concealed weapons detection in high volume foot traffic areas and locations requiring enhanced security such as airports, stadiums, schools, and more. Liberty's HEXWAVE product, for which the company has secured an exclusive license from Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), as well as a technology transfer agreement for patents related to active 3D radar imaging technology, provides discrete, modular, and scalable protection to provide layered, stand-off detection capability of metallic and non-metallic weapons. Liberty has also recently licensed the millimeter wave-based, High-Definition Advanced Imaging Technology (HD-AIT) body scanner and shoe scanner technologies as part of its technology portfolio. Liberty is committed to protecting communities and preserving peace of mind through superior security detection solutions. Learn more: LibertyDefense.com

