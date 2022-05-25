Kemin Industries Launches Cloud-based Data Management Platform KEMINCONNECT™

Digital system links Kemin liquid application systems for better customer experience and improved efficiency

DES MOINES, Iowa, May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kemin Industries, a global ingredient manufacturer that strives to sustainably transform the quality of life every day for 80 percent of the world with its products and services, recently launched KEMINCONNECT™, a cloud-based data management platform that connects Kemin's liquid application systems with its Internet of Things (IoT) tool. KEMINCONNECT leads the company's digitalization efforts of its services for the animal nutrition and health, rendering and pet food markets.

A technological revolution focused on exploring automation and data exchange in industrial environments gradually takes place in commercial and manufacturing settings. KEMINCONNECT advances Kemin's role in transitioning to modern technologies. For example, smart machines that analyze and diagnose issues can be linked across the value chain via KEMINCONNECT. This connection improves the agility and reactivity of the Kemin support team and maximizes the overall equipment effectiveness.

Kemin recently introduced KEMINCONNECT at an online event for animal nutrition and health professionals that addressed the steady progress of digitalization in the feed industry. During the event, a panel of experts spoke on the subject in an effort to bring attention to the digital awareness curve in the agricultural industry. The panelists were experts involved in digitalization for business-to-business and the animal nutrition and health sectors, including:

Bernd Groß, Chief Technology Officer, Software AG

Vinicius Chiappetta , Global Commercial Director, Cargill Digital Solutions

Tom Verleyen , Global Platform Director, Kemin Animal Nutrition and Health

The experts discussed the tremendous opportunities digitalization offers the agricultural industry. Using technology to connect different steps in the production process can result in overall cost reductions, gains in efficiency and automation—all of which improve customer experience and production efficiency.

In the near future, ecosystems that encompass feed and feed production, as well as farming and animal monitoring, will offer agricultural companies a full and connected experience at each step of the value chain. By utilizing the data and technology encapsulated in KEMINCONNECT today, Kemin can identify what brings true value to its customers tomorrow.

The speakers also stressed the importance of change management, as data security and integrity are essential to establishing trust and acceptance of a digital solution. Digital transformation goes far beyond simply installing technology for users to learn and operate independently; supporting them with industry expertise is critical to maximizing the benefits of a digital solution.

"Kemin is pioneering the future of value-added services linked to its liquid application systems for the industry," said Raf Snoekx, Business Development Manager, Kemin Animal Nutrition and Health – EMENA (Europe, Middle East, North Africa). "At Kemin, we use digital transformation to provide customers with all data and insights at hand, enabling them to make data-driven decisions that optimize their processes and operations. We do this through KEMINCONNECT, our digital application management platform created in-house and tailor-made to the needs of our customers."

Kemin has spent months validating KEMINCONNECT in pilot projects ran across different continents. Several customers were involved in the development phase to provide input and ensure KEMINCONNECT's functionalities and dashboards meet their needs. Feedback from these customers has been extremely positive, and Kemin is now gradually rolling out its digital service.

KEMINCONNECT offers better integration of Kemin's liquid application system into customers' existing production processes. With this digital platform, customers can enjoy increased agility and reactivity from Kemin support teams, and operators will gain additional insights on how to improve their process and application systems.

For more information on KEMINCONNECT, click here.

About Kemin Industries

Kemin Industries (www.kemin.com) is a global ingredient manufacturer that strives to sustainably transform the quality of life every day for 80 percent of the world with its products and services. The company supplies over 500 specialty ingredients for human and animal health and nutrition, pet food, aquaculture, nutraceutical, food technologies, crop technologies, textile, biofuel and animal vaccine industries.

For over half a century, Kemin has been dedicated to using applied science to address industry challenges and offer product solutions to customers in more than 120 countries. Kemin provides ingredients to feed a growing population with its commitment to the quality, safety and efficacy of food, feed and health-related products.

Established in 1961, Kemin is a privately held, family-owned-and-operated company with more than 3,000 global employees and operations in 90 countries, including manufacturing facilities in Belgium, Brazil, China, Egypt, India, Italy, Russia, San Marino, Singapore, South Africa and the United States.

