InventHelp Inventor Develops Convenient Pan Lid Holder for Kitchens (LGT-184)

PITTSBURGH, May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a temporary place to rest a pot/pan lid while cooking," said an inventor, from Bullhead City, Ariz., "so I invented the PAN LID HOLDER. My design would prevent messy stains, condensation marks, possible burn marks, and food spills on kitchen countertops and stovetops."

The invention provides a safe and clean accessory for holding a hot pan/pot lid in the kitchen. In doing so, it helps to reduce messes. It also saves time and effort. The invention features a durable and practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households and commercial kitchens. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Las Vegas sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-LGT-184, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

