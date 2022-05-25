Intrivo donates over $1M in COVID-19 tests, as well as computers and software, to war-torn Ukrainian hospitals in-need

Co-CEO visits Ukraine and announces broader call to action for additional medical supplies that can help the Ukrainian people at this challenging time

MIAMI, May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Intrivo , a leading U.S.-based health technology company, announced today a recent donation of more than $1 million USD worth of their popular On/Go™ COVID-19 tests , along with accompanying population health management software and hardware, to hospitals across Ukraine who have been deeply impacted by the recent war. With the conflict entering its fourth month, and the surge in COVID-19 cases in many places around the world, including Europe, the top-rated On/Go COVID-19 rapid tests are helping Ukraine keep its health system functional in a time of strife and immense need.

With the high risk for rising COVID-19 infections in Ukraine due to the country's low vaccination rate and prevalence of close-quarter conditions in areas where millions of refugees are fleeing to and from, the public health impact of the invasion is becoming increasingly clear and critical. "They came from the East, and from central Ukraine too. When Kyiv was under siege, they all came here. Kharkiv hospital was bombed out," recounted Dr. Orest Tril, Deputy General Director and Head Physician at the Lviv Oncological Regional Medical and Diagnostic Center.

Intrivo co-CEO Ron Gutman personally accompanied the On/Go tests, computers, and software to Ukraine last week, on a mission coordinated with leading NGOs and Intrivo's local Ukrainian engineers. "By speaking with Ukrainian doctors, healthcare workers, and executives on the ground I learned that their hospitals are experiencing a capacity crunch due to wounded and impacted civilians, as well as many refugees fleeing the war, and therefore, more than ever, they cannot afford to lose a single staff member to COVID-19 infections" said Gutman. "Visiting the neonatal ward in the pediatric hospital in Lviv, seeing the premature babies, and talking with the doctors and nurses who delivered them, was both eye opening and heartbreaking. When they told me that the proliferation of premature births was a result of stress induced by a combination of war and the pandemic, and expressed a need to ensure that both their staff and their patients are protected, it hit me how imperative it was to keep all of them as safe and healthy as possible during these unprecedented, stressful times. And even more so, to predict and prevent a new COVID-19 surge in the absence of publicly-available resources to handle it effectively." Dr. Andrii Syniuta, Director of the Western Ukrainian Specialized Children's Medical Center, further explained that, "These [premature] children need more support with medications, facilities and equipment".

Hospitals in Ukraine who have already received the On/Go for Good aid this past week included:

Lviv Regional Center for Disease Control and Prevention of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine

Western Ukrainian Specialized Children's Medical Center

Lviv Regional Clinical Perinatal Center

Lviv Oncological Regional Medical and Diagnostic Center

Lviv Regional Infectious Diseases Clinical Hospital

Following the success of the company's initial contribution, officials with the Ukrainian Ministry of Health have opened conversations with Gutman on partnering to facilitate an expanded effort in the country, especially in the hard-hit eastern region.

"With the Ukrainian people on the frontline of protecting freedom, one of our most cherished values, and with several of our own software developers residing in Ukraine during these challenging times, we recognized a huge humanitarian need and immediately provided aid with our technology and tests, while also seeking to further understand first-hand where we could best support with more healthcare related needs" reflected Gutman.

After Gutman's return from Ukraine last week, On/Go for Good compiled the needs and requests gathered on the ground, devised a plan, and is now inviting technology and healthcare businesses of all sizes, as well as generous people everywhere, to join a new initiative to fulfill the list of healthcare needs and help Ukrainians impacted by war heal, hold strong, and stay safe during these challenging yet hopeful times.

About On/Go for Good

On/Go for Good is the charitable arm of Intrivo, which was created to engage in philanthropy and support humanitarian causes by helping people worldwide live healthier, happier, safer lives.

About On/Go

On/Go , one of the first FDA-EUA authorized rapid COVID-19 self-tests, provides trusted, accurate results in just 10 minutes, using a best-in-class mobile app. The test is backed by a data-driven population health platform which enables hospitals and other organizations to understand trends based on test results, spot infection clusters in real-time and react accordingly.

About Intrivo Diagnostics

Intrivo is a leading health-tech company harnessing the power of AI and user-centered design to help control COVID-19 while preparing the world to tackle the next health challenges and helping everyone live happier, healthier and safer lives.

Intrivo's On/Go kits combine testing and technology to offer a trusted, comprehensive solution for consumers and enterprises alike to stay ahead of COVID-19. On/Go products can be ordered directly at letsongo.com , or via our iOS and Android apps.

In the past year, Intrivo has served customers including federal and state governments, large employers, healthcare systems, leading retailers, entertainment venues and cruise lines, as well as families and individuals everywhere. Intrivo has delivered tens of millions of FDA-authorized COVID-19 tests worldwide, achieved multiple FDA and other authorizations across a variety of markets, all while leveraging its superior patent-pending technology to help population health managers and millions of users gain true peace of mind. While the company is currently focused on the global COVID-19 pandemic, it is actively expanding its solutions to make healthcare more accessible and affordable for both consumers and enterprises. To learn more about Intrivo and its world-class, tech-driven solutions, please visit www.intrivo.com .

About Intrivo's partner, The American Jewish Joint Distribution Committee

The American Jewish Joint Distribution Committee, the leading global Jewish humanitarian organization, is also a recipient of On/Go COVID-19 tests to use with internally displaced people they are caring for in refugee centers in Ukraine. JDC has been operating in the country, and across the former Soviet Union, for more than 30 years, aiding tens of thousands of poor elderly and families through a network of social service and community centers. Since the crisis began, JDC has provided thousands of internally displaced Ukrainians with support from accommodation to medical care, noting the importance of remaining vigilant to the ongoing pandemic as it threatens the already fragile health of Ukrainian seniors and the poor, who often have medical conditions that make them more vulnerable to COVID-19 infection.

