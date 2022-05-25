Fitness Ventures LLC adds VP of Construction to their All-Star Team

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla., May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fitness Ventures LLC announces Jay Thomas as their new VP of Construction

Fitness Ventures, LLC. Headquartered in Altamonte Springs, FL, one of the fastest growing franchisees in the Crunch Fitness system announced today the hiring of Jay Thomas as their new VP of Construction. Thomas will begin with the company on June 1, and will be responsible for overseeing all development projects throughout the United States, including nearly $50 million dollars of construction projects already in the pipeline.

Jay Thomas brings unparalleled experience in overseeing the construction of various businesses across the U.S., holds several General Contractor licenses across different states and regions across the U.S.

"We are extremely excited to welcome Jay Thomas to the Fitness Ventures team", said Brian Hibbard, founder, and CEO of Fitness Ventures. "With our growth rate continuing to accelerate, and the challenges with construction in today's environment, it was critical that we bring someone on to oversee these projects. We operate in states across the country which provides its own set of challenges, and you combine it with today's inflationary environment and supply chain issues, and it becomes critically important to have someone with the expertise to oversee these projects to make sure they come in on time and on budget."

With each new opening, Fitness Ventures brings new jobs to the markets they operate in, and with 28 more in development over the next 18 months, they are adding another 2,500 jobs. "The Fitness Ventures management team has demonstrated the ability to maintain a rapid growth rate, all while executing on a strategy that continues to deliver industry leading results. Having Jay on board overseeing the construction projects will allow us to seize on these opportunities at a faster pace, accelerating our overall growth rate and pushing to our ultimate goal of owning and operating 100 Crunch Fitness locations by 2026", said Brian Hibbard.

For additional information, please contact Hiba Abduljawad at hiba@fitnessventuresllc.com, 407-360-6746

About Fitness Ventures, LLC

Founded in 2016 by Brian Hibbard, Fitness Ventures, LLC is one of the fastest growing franchisees within the Crunch Fitness system. The Company currently operates locations across eight different states, with several more in development. With a unique operating and development strategy, and a keen focus on execution, Fitness Ventures operates some of the highest volume Crunch locations in the system and boasts industry leading financial returns.

Fitness Ventures was acquired by Prospect Hill Growth Partners, L.P., a private equity firm focused on operational value creation in middle-market growth companies, in 2020. The partnership with Prospect Hill and new access to institutional capital has allowed Fitness Ventures to seize on new opportunities at a faster pace, accelerating their already rapid growth rate.

Website: www.fitnessventuresllc.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fitness-ventures-llc-crunch/

About Crunch Fitness

Crunch is a gym that believes in making serious exercise fun by fusing fitness and entertainment and pioneering a philosophy of 'No Judgments.' Crunch serves a fitness community for all kinds of people, with all types of goals, exercising all different ways, working it out at the same place together. Today, we are renowned for creating one-of-a-kind group fitness classes and unique programming for our wildly diverse members. Headquartered in New York City, Crunch serves over 1.9 million members with over 400 gyms worldwide in 34 states and the District of Columbia, Australia, Canada, Costa Rica, Portugal, Puerto Rico, and Spain. Crunch is rapidly expanding across the U.S. and around the globe. For more information, please visit crunch.com.

