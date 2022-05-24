Buba Noodle Bar Salmonella Victims Hire Salmonella Lawyer at www.MakeFoodSafe.com

MANCHESTER, N.H., May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Salmonella Lawyer Jory Lange has been retained by victims of the Buba Noodle Bar Salmonella Outbreak. At least 7 people have gotten Salmonella food poisoning in this outbreak.

Buba Noodle Bar Salmonella Outbreak

The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services, Division of Public Health Services (DPHS), in collaboration with the City of Manchester Department of Health is investigating an outbreak of Salmonella infections potentially linked to a Manchester, NH restaurant. The health agencies identified at least 7 Salmonella cases that appear to be linked to the same restaurant Buba Noodle Bar located 36 Lowell Street, Manchester, NH.

Buba Noodle Bar voluntarily closed on May 20, 2022 while a public health investigation is conducted.

The investigation is ongoing.

