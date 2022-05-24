Acceleration Partners Elevates Sarah Esteverena to Chief Marketing Officer

Seasoned executive brings more than 15 years of experience as both a marketing leader and a global account manager in the B2B technology space.

BOSTON, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Acceleration Partners (AP), the leading global partnership marketing agency, announced the company's current Vice President of Marketing, Sarah Esteverena, has been named the Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). In her new elevated role, Esteverena will leverage her deep experience in B2B technology marketing and global account management to lead Acceleration Partners' worldwide marketing strategy and expansion efforts.

"Sarah is a revenue marketer with deep experience in B2B technology and across multiple marketing disciplines and industry verticals," said Matt Wool, CEO of Acceleration Partners. "She joined Acceleration Partners last year at an exciting inflection in our growth trajectory. Her knowledge and experience will accelerate our vision to build scalable, measurable growth marketing strategies across the globe."

Acceleration Partners' roadmap has a strong focus on tech-enablement as demonstrated by its most recent acquisition of Grovia, a powerful recruitment platform that helps companies discover high-quality affiliates, influencers and publishers at scale.

Over the past 8+ years, Esteverena has focused exclusively on SaaS B2B marketing and held senior marketing roles at Cognizant Technology Solutions, Absorb LMS, dentsu International (iProspect) and Workhuman. In her new role, Esteverena is responsible for driving AP's global marketing strategy, demand generation and brand growth. The company has driven $5.5 B+ in revenue for clients and 58% YOY client program growth in the last year.

"Partnership marketing is data-driven and can contribute to, and help drive, the global business strategy and overall success of an organization," Sarah Esteverena, CMO of Acceleration Partners. "I am excited to take on my new role at Acceleration Partners and expand the understanding of the partnership space by having brands understand that diversifying their mix and building partnerships is a way for them to have a scalable, long-term marketing strategy."

About Acceleration Partners

Founded in 2007, Acceleration Partners is the recognized leader in partnership marketing and a five-time International Performance Marketing Award (IPMA) winner in the "Best Performance Marketing Agency" category. Acceleration Partners manages programs in more than 40 countries for more than 170 brands including Target, Stitchfix, Noom, Redbubble, and GoToMeeting. Acceleration Partners' global staff of 300+ maintains a singular focus on delivering exceptional outcomes; and delivers deep and data-driven expertise in all key partnership marketing areas, including affiliate, influencer, content, mass media, and B2B partner marketing. In addition, Acceleration Partners has received awards for its exceptional culture, including "Best Workplaces" (Inc.), "Best Places to Work" (Glassdoor), and "Most Committed to Work-Life Balance" (Digiday).

