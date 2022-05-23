WalkMe and Celonis Collaborate to Optimize Business Performance for Customers

Combining WalkMe's and Celonis' best-in-class solutions allows customers to identify and fix process inefficiencies directly in their day-to-day applications, improving cash flow, operating margins, and user satisfaction while driving revenue growth

SAN FRANCISCO, May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- WalkMe Ltd . (NASDAQ: WKME), a leading provider of Digital Adoption Platforms (DAP), today announced a strategic partnership with Celonis , the global leader in execution management, that enables joint customers to maximize the impact and return on digital transformation investments. WalkMe and Celonis will collaborate to optimize their respective customers' business performance by offering WalkMe's leading Digital Adoption Platform combined with the real-time process optimization capabilities of the Celonis Execution Management System (EMS) to accelerate digital transformation.

WalkMe Logo (PRNewsfoto/WalkMe) (PRNewswire)

The partnership will help customers identify and prioritize processes that are not being executed to their full potential and either fix them automatically or if needed guide employees to take action at the precise moment their input is required. Business processes can be automated either via WalkMe's front-end automation capabilities or via Celonis' back-end API integrations. Together, WalkMe and Celonis will help customers gain a better understanding of how work moves across the enterprise, apply those insights to accelerate digital innovation, and take the right actions to reach new levels of business performance.

"One of the biggest challenges of digital transformations is the expectations of end-users who often struggle with ever-changing applications and business processes," said Amir Farhi, Chief Business Development Officer at WalkMe. "The synergy between WalkMe and Celonis will drive real value for organizations by optimizing sales processes, improving customer satisfaction, and increasing operating margins, all by automating or entirely eliminating tedious activities."

"We believe that the winners in digital innovation will be the companies that put data to work in every facet of business execution," said Gunther Rameseder, Senior Vice President Solution Engineering at Celonis. "This partnership with WalkMe, the gold standard for driving business process adoption and enhancing employee experience, underscores just how significantly data is revolutionizing the way companies operate. Our collaboration with WalkMe combines Celonis' ability to reveal and fix process inefficiencies with WalkMe's seamless user experience and automation capabilities. Customers deploying Celonis and WalkMe will be able to accelerate business transformation, drive value and achieve higher levels of performance."

"Celonis and WalkMe are the leaders in their respective fields, and we are very excited about the business process optimization opportunities they'll unlock together," said Greisy Flores, Senior Global Product Manager at Nestlé. "At Nestlé, we were an early adopter, applying Celonis and WalkMe across many processes, which have resulted in significant business value across the board. We are looking forward to experiencing the benefits of WalkMe and Celonis together."

"The partnership between WalkMe and Celonis really positions both companies for growth while driving more efficiency and higher levels of productivity for joint customers," said Daniel Newman, Founding Partner and Principal Analyst for Futurum Research. "With the name of the game today being 'eliminate difficult processes that slow down work,' the WalkMe/Celonis partnership creates a win-win to achieve this with their complementary technologies."

Deploying WalkMe and Celonis together, customers will be able to leverage Celonis' Execution Management System to understand how business is being executed across systems, identify process inefficiencies, quantify the impact, prioritize and fix them accordingly. With these insights, customers will already have thousands of data points on where they could use WalkMe to drive employees to execute processes more efficiently. While this is already game-changing for many enterprises, Celonis and WalkMe are also integrating their products to make users aware of process inefficiencies and give them prescriptive guidance in real-time. WalkMe provides this guidance directly within the application employees are already using. Furthermore, thanks to WalkMe's overlay and data technology, user journeys across different applications can be analyzed. This data is used by Celonis to enhance the system-data-based process model with the front-end user journeys to identify even more opportunities for improvement.

Additional Resources:

partnership Read more about the WalkMe/Celonis

video Watch the WalkMe/Celonis

WalkMe Website Visit the

WalkMe Blog Read the

About WalkMe

WalkMe's cloud-based Digital Adoption Platform enables organizations to measure, drive and act to ultimately accelerate their digital transformations and better realize the value of their software investments. Our code-free platform leverages our proprietary technology to provide visibility to an organization's Chief Information Officer and business leaders, while improving user experience, productivity and efficiency for employees and customers. Alongside walkthroughs and third-party integration capabilities, our platform can be customized to fit an organization's needs.

Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

Certain statements in this press release may constitute "forward-looking" statements and information, within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that relate to our current expectations and views of future events. In some cases, these forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as "may," "might," "will," "could," "would," "should," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "intend," "seek," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "continue," "contemplate," "possible" or similar words. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, some of which are beyond our control. In addition, these forward-looking statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and are not a guarantee of future performance. Actual outcomes may differ materially from the information contained in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including, without limitation, the following: our future financial performance, including our expectations regarding our revenue, cost of revenue, gross margin, operating expenses, cash flow and deferred revenue; our ability to manage our growth effectively, sustain our historical growth rate in the future or achieve or maintain profitability; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic or adverse macroeconomic changes on our business, financial condition and results of operations; the growth and expansion of the markets for our offerings and our ability to adapt and respond effectively to evolving market conditions; our estimates of, and future expectations regarding, our market opportunity; our ability to keep pace with technological and competitive developments and develop or otherwise introduce new products and solutions and enhancements to our existing offerings; our ability to maintain the interoperability of our offerings across devices, operating systems and third-party applications and to maintain and expand our relationships with third-party technology partners; the effects of increased competition in our target markets and our ability to compete effectively; our ability to attract and retain new customers and to expand within our existing customer base; the success of our sales and marketing operations, including our ability to realize efficiencies and reduce customer acquisition costs; the percentage of our remaining performance obligations that we expect to recognize as revenue; our ability to meet the service-level commitments under our customer agreements and the effects on our business if we are unable to do so; our relationships with, and dependence on, various third-party service providers; our dependence on our management team and other key employees; our ability to maintain and enhance awareness of our brand; our ability to offer high quality customer support; our ability to effectively develop and expand our marketing and sales capabilities; our ability to maintain the sales prices of our offerings and the effects of pricing fluctuations; the sustainability of, and fluctuations in, our gross margin; risks related to our international operations and our ability to expand our international business operations; the effects of currency exchange rate fluctuations on our results of operations; challenges and risks related to our sales to government entities; our ability to consummate acquisitions at our historical rate and at acceptable prices, to enter into other strategic transactions and relationships, and to manage the risks related to these transactions and arrangements; our ability to protect our proprietary technology, or to obtain, maintain, protect and enforce sufficiently broad intellectual property rights therein; our ability to maintain the security and availability of our platform, products and solutions; our ability to comply with current and future legislation and governmental regulations to which we are subject or may become subject in the future; changes in applicable tax law, the stability of effective tax rates and adverse outcomes resulting from examination of our income or other tax returns; risks related to political, economic and security conditions in Israel; the effects of unfavorable conditions in our industry or the global economy or reductions in information technology spending; factors that may affect the future trading prices of our ordinary shares; and other risk factors set forth in the section titled "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 24, 2022, and other documents filed with or furnished to the SEC. These statements reflect management's current expectations regarding future events and operating performance and speak only as of the date of this press release. You should not put undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee that future results, levels of activity, performance and events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements will be achieved or will occur. Except as required by applicable law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE WalkMe