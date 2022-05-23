Populus Media and CureMD Join Hands to Expands Virtual Care Network

Partnership Adds Millions of Engagement Opportunities for Patients and HCPs

NEW YORK, May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Populus Media, the pioneer in marketing and patient acquisition solutions leveraging telehealth and virtual care, today announced the expansion of its Virtual Care Media Network through a partnership with CureMD.

CureMD is an award-winning provider of innovative health information systems and services that transform the administrative and clinical operations of healthcare organizations of all sizes. CureMD's SMART Cloud platform deliver Specialty EHR, Practice Management, Patient Engagement and Medical Billing Services to tens of thousands of providers serve over thirty million patients across the nation.

The partnership allows Populus Media to extend the reach of their Virtual Care Media Network to CureMD's physicians as well as patients for a verity of outreach and engagement programs. The partnership also extends to reaching over thousands of HCPs with over a Million engagement opportunities.

Bilal Hashmat, Co-founder and CEO at CureMD said, "The rise of healthcare consumerism is becoming a movement to make healthcare service delivery more efficient and cost-effective. To make better decisions, patients are increasingly expecting – and demanding – trustworthy and relevant information with more transparency. This partnership will enable our patients to be more involved in their healthcare decisions, having more choices for their healthcare spend, leading to better outcomes and satisfaction – which is at the heart of everything we do.

Ray Rotolo, Chief Growth Officer of Populus Media said, "We're excited to welcome CureMD to the Populus family. This partnership will dramatically expand our reach to millions of patients and thousands of HCPs across the nation."

About Populus Media

Populus Media, Inc. was formed in 2019 and is based in New York City. Populus is positioned as the first media and virtual patient acquisition platform leveraging the telehealth and virtual care industry. Populus curates a deep archive of condition-specific content for timely delivery to patients before and after their virtual care visit. Content is sponsored by major healthcare brands.

About CureMD

The CureMD EHR, PM, Patient Engagement, Medical Billing and Telemedicine platform is designed to meet the information needs of modern healthcare organizations. Our certified Cloud technology and integrated approach to service delivery enables seamless exchange of information across multiple platforms, systems and organizations - driving greater collaboration, productivity and patient safety.

