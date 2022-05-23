InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Stroller for Parents (CCT-4623)

PITTSBURGH, May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an improved stroller that would provide added comfort and protection for the parent," said an inventor, from Woodsfield, Ohio, "so I invented the STROLLER - EZE. My design would ensure that parents are protected from inclement weather and bright sun when pushing a stroller."

The invention protects a parent from rain or sun while pushing a stroller. In doing so, it eliminates the struggle associated with holding an umbrella while pushing the stroller. As a result, it enhances comfort and convenience and it would not obstruct the view of the adult. The invention features a practical and user-friendly design that is easy to use so it is ideal for parents with babies and young children. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Cincinatti sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-CCT-4623, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp