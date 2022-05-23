Green Pace Financial, Inc. announces the closing of $95.3 Million in C-PACE approved construction financing for three premier California Coastal development projects.

SAN DIEGO, May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Green Pace Financial, Inc. the nation's leading C-PACE advisory firm announced the closing of $95.3 Million in C-PACE approved construction and bridge financing. The company delivered the ideal C-PACE financing solutions for a 120 Unit Multifamily complex, a 110-bed memory care facility and a mixed-use spa, hotel plus luxury condominium project.

SAN JOSE, CA, 120 Units – $18.9M C-PACE plus $30.9M C-PACE approved senior financing. The developer engaged Green Pace Financial, Inc. during COVID to maximize low interest, non-recourse C-PACE financing. As restrictions lifted and construction costs stabilized the company closed the C-PACE financing along with a national debt fund providing the C-PACE approved senior construction loan.

ORANGE COUNTY, CA -`$10.9M C-PACE plus $11M C-PACE approved senior financing. The developer engaged Green Pace Financial, Inc. to arrange C-PACE financing to recapture three years of energy savings improvements. The recently completed 110 Bed memory care facilities construction loan was coming due, so our team went to work maximizing the C-PACE proceeds along with a new senior lender to provide the needed proceeds to lease and stabilize the project.

CARLSBAD, CA – $10.6M C-PACE plus $13M C-PACE approved senior financing. The developer engaged Green Pace Financial, Inc. to utilize C-PACE on a premier coastal mixed-use project including a luxury spa, hotel plus condominiums. Our team maximized the C-PACE proceeds while executing with a qualified senior lender to get the project off the ground.

"We are excited to be arranging financing nationwide on all commercial project types of any size. Our experienced team of advisors are working hard to meet our clients' financing needs while creating essential jobs by advancing energy saving projects" stated Shawn Heyl, CEO of Green Pace Financial, Inc.

About Green Pace Financial, Inc

Green Pace Financial, Inc. the nation's leading C-PACE advisory firm structures complete capital stack solutions up to 85% Loan to Cost for all commercial project types utilizing our Construction Plus C-PACE program. The company executes for their clients by negotiating the best C-PACE pricing and terms while also securing the most qualified C-PACE approved senior loan. The result is the highest leverage, lowest interest, non-recourse construction financing available in the industry.

