EoS Fitness Goes Big with Texas Expansion

EoS expands its national High Value, Low Price® footprint with Texas-sized plans to blanket the Dallas-Fort Worth Metro and Houston areas with new locations

DALLAS, May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- They say everything's bigger in Texas and for EoS Fitness that means explosive growth as the company announces plans to bring its inclusive and welcoming fitness environment to the Lone Star State with a steady buildout of new gyms to empower and grow a community of exercise practitioners of all experience levels.

Texans can soon experience an energy like no other while crushing their fitness journeys at:

2401 Rio Grande Blvd., Euless, Texas 76039 – coming in late 2022.

1300 W. Belt Line Rd., DeSoto, Texas 75115 – coming in 2023.

3560 Altamesa Blvd., Fort Worth, Texas 76133 – coming in 2023.

Committed to supporting members' overall wellness, EoS Fitness is eager to bring its signature amenities to the fitness scene in Texas. Known for its high-energy 42,000+ square foot spaces packed with top-of-the-line equipment and services, alongside its expert team members and personal trainers, EoS is rapidly expanding into Texas after setting the standard with its High Value, Low Price® gyms in Arizona, California, Florida, Nevada and Utah.

"EoS Fitness is putting down roots in Texas and we're bringing with us our energy and excitement for accessible and affordable fitness," said Rich Drengberg, CEO of EoS Fitness. "We're investing in building out the fitness and wellness communities EoS is known for. We're passionate about elevating our members' fitness experience with a support system focused on helping them have fun while they develop daily fitness habits they feel great about."

In further endorsement of its commitment to Texas, EoS is moving company headquarters to Dallas. The new corporate office provides boots on the ground support for the company's growth within the state and the more centralized location provides national support to its gyms across the country. Between the corporate roles and gym team members, EoS estimates it will bring thousands of new wellness-focused jobs to the state over the next 10 years, along with a commitment to participate in and serve its communities.

At EoS, gymgoers can expect a premium gym experience to support their fitness goals. No matter where members are in their fitness journeys, EoS has something for everyone, with signature amenities like the MovEoS Cinema, a separate theatre workout space where movies are played on a big screen during workouts with a range of cardio equipment; "The Yard" and "Backyard," green turf functional training areas inside and outside the gym with equipment ranging from battle ropes and tire flips to the rig; a wide range of cardio equipment; EoS exclusive group fitness classes; cutting-edge strength equipment; a hot tub and pool; his and hers saunas; a R&R room with massage chairs; a dedicated space with high-tech recovery options; and an expansive Kids' Club play area.

EoS members also have access to the exclusive EoS mobile app with features like mobile check in, workout tracking, connectivity to fitness tracking devices, and the ability to enter monthly EoS challenges and contests to win prizes including free memberships, personal training sessions, supplements, giveaways and more. The EoS mobile app also provides access to Virtual Les Mills Classes, complete with more than 100 at-home workouts.

About EoS Fitness

EoS Fitness, a leader in the fitness industry with its High Value, Low Price (HVLP)® gyms, is an inclusive and welcoming organization committed to empowering exercise practitioners of all experience levels. With more than 100 locations open or on the way in Arizona, Florida, Nevada, Southern California, Texas and Utah, EoS Fitness is rapidly expanding. Providing serious fitness options, EoS Fitness offers the best equipment, high-energy workout classes, extensive personal training options, and at-home workouts starting at just $9.99 per month. EoS Fitness' more than 600 trainers have the knowledge and technical expertise to help members find their personal passion for wellness, develop daily fitness habits and achieve their goals. Visit EoSFitness.com to learn more.

