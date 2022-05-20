SS&C ALPS Advisors Partners with Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. (BBH) to Launch the ALPS Intermediate Municipal Bond ETF (MNBD)

MNBD offers a compelling opportunity in the Intermediate Municipal market through an actively managed, value-based strategy

WINDSOR, Conn., and DENVER, May 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSNC) today announced that SS&C ALPS Advisors, an asset manager and wholly-owned subsidiary of SS&C, launched the ALPS Intermediate Municipal Bond ETF (MNBD).

MNBD, which is sub-advised by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co, employs an active, bottom-up investment approach to protect investors' capital and generate attractive risk-adjusted returns.

"SS&C ALPS Advisors continues to deliver a robust suite of active ETF strategies for allocators and investors," said Laton Spahr*, President of SS&C ALPS Advisors. "Our partner, BBH, is one of the most experienced managers in the marketplace with decades of experience actively managing municipal bonds. Their unique approach to identifying undervalued municipal securities and building diversified1 portfolios provides investors with tax-free2 income, the potential for capital appreciation, and disciplined risk management."

The fund invests in a differentiated portfolio of investment-grade municipal bonds, balancing BBH's conviction with prudent diversification. BBH's bottom-up investment approach seeks to provide peace of mind and supplement tax-free yields with opportunities to earn excess returns. BBH utilizes independent research and a proprietary quantitative framework to assess each security's valuation, credit, and long-term return potential in the fund. Portfolio exposures are built one bond at a time by daily adherence to these criteria.

"The vast diversity of the municipal bond market provides attractive opportunities for active management. However, the pronounced household ownership of municipals creates inefficiencies you don't find in the other major bond market sectors", said Gregory Steier, Managing Director, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. "We invest 100% bottom-up and seek to build a differentiated portfolio by owning a limited number of durable credits that may provide attractive yields".

Important Disclosures

An investor should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses carefully before investing. To obtain a prospectus containing this and other information, call 1-866-759-5679 or visit www.alpsfunds.com. Read the prospectus carefully before investing.

Shares are not individually redeemable. Investors buy and sell shares on a secondary market. Only market makers or "authorized participants" may trade directly with the Fund, typically in blocks of 5,000, 25,000 or 50,000 shares.

All investments are subject to risks, including the loss of money and the possible loss of the entire principal amount invested. Additional information regarding the risks of this investment is available in the prospectus.

The Fund is new and has limited operating history.

The Fund invests principally in municipal securities. The value of municipal securities may be affected by uncertainties in the municipal market related to legislation or litigation involving the taxation of municipal securities or the rights of municipal securities holders in the event of a default or bankruptcy. If a security's structure fails to function as intended, the security could become taxable or decline in value. Additionally, issuers of municipal obligations may not be able to make timely payments because of general economic downturns or increased governmental costs.

The Fund will not invest 25% or more of its total assets in any one municipal revenue sector relating to bonds backed by revenues from similar types of projects (such as those relating to higher education, healthcare, housing, airports or utilities) or with other similar economic, business, or political characteristics. However, as the Fund's exposure to such similar projects increases, the Fund will also become more sensitive to adverse economic, business or political developments relevant to these projects.

ALPS Advisors, Inc. is the investment adviser to the Fund and Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. is the investment sub-adviser to the Fund. ALPS Advisors, Inc. and ALPS Portfolio Solutions Distributor, Inc., affiliated entities, are unaffiliated with Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

ALPS Portfolio Solutions Distributor, Inc. is the distributor for the Fund.

Not FDIC Insured • No Bank Guarantee • May Lose Value

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C is a global provider of services and software for the financial services and healthcare industries. Founded in 1986, SS&C is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut, and has offices around the world. Some 18,000 financial services and healthcare organizations, from the world's largest companies to small and mid-market firms, rely on SS&C for expertise, scale, and technology. Additional information about SS&C (Nasdaq: SSNC) is available at www.ssctech.com.

About SS&C ALPS Advisors

Headquartered in Denver, CO with over $19 billion under management as of March 31, 2022, SS&C ALPS Advisors is an open architecture boutique investment manager offering portfolio building blocks, active insight and an unwavering drive to guide clients to investment outcomes across sustainable income thematic and alternative growth strategies.

About Brown Brothers Harriman & Co

Headquartered in New York, NY with over $71 billion under management as of March 31, 2022, BBH is a privately owned financial services firm that is a focused provider of investment management, private banking, and global custody services. The fixed income team at BBH is stable and tenured, with 30 professionals dedicated to Portfolio Management, Credit Research Portfolio Construction and Trading.

